The Austin softball team got to check off big goal late Saturday night by repeating as Morgan County Tournament champions.
Austin beat Hartselle 5-4 in the championship game in walk-off fashion. Junior shortstop Mikaylah Fuqua's base hit to left led to Kaidence Swoopes scoring the game-winning run.
Now the Black Bears (34-5-1) turn their attention to clinching a host role in the upcoming Class 7A, Area 8 Tournament. Austin hosts Bob Jones at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a regular-season game. Austin is ranked No. 4 in the state and Bob Jones is No. 5.
“If we can beat Bob Jones and then beat Florence, we get to host the area tournament,” Austin coach Blake Gray said. “That would be the first time Austin softball has hosted the area tournament since going to 7A. That’s a big deal.”
Winning the Morgan County Tournament was also a big deal. The double-elimination tournament started with nine schools Saturday morning and ended up with two of the best teams in the state battling for the championship. Austin had defeated Hartselle (31-6-1 and ranked No. 2 in 6A) earlier Saturday, 6-2.
Hartselle battled back through the loser’s bracket to get to the championship game, but needed two wins over Austin to take home the championship trophy.
The Tigers got off to a great start in the rematch. Karsi Lentz’ two-run home run in the first inning off Austin pitcher Kenley Hilleary put Hartselle up 2-0.
Austin answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning, including a two-run home run from Kyra Taylor. Lexy Carver’s home run in the second put Austin up 4-2 after two innings. Hartselle tied the game at 4-4 with two runs in the top of the third.
It was all zeros from there until the bottom of the seventh. Fuqua's hit allowed Swoopes to move to third, but the throw from the outfield got away allowing the winning run to come home.
“Fuqua is a left-handed slap hitter with speed,” Gray said. “Having her in the ninth spot ahead of Katie Davis at the top of the order is like having two leadoff hitters.”
Hilleary pitched a five-hitter, allowing two earned runs with six walks and nine strikeouts. She left six Hartselle runners stranded in scoring position.
“That’s one of the best lineups in the state,” Gray said. “Kenley did a great job working her way through it. She just has to believe in her pitches. When Kenley does that, she’s tough to beat.”
• Hartselle 4, West Morgan 0: Winning pitcher Sarah Bowling allowed just four hits in five-plus innings. Blayne Godfrey got the last five outs all on strikeouts. West Morgan pitcher Abby Lindsey gave up just three hits and struck out five.
• West Morgan 10, Priceville 5: Lindsey went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Priceville got a home run and three RBIs from Bentley Black. Allie Denson went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.