HARVEST — Austin’s unbeaten streak to start the season came to an end on the road against Sparkman on Friday night in a Class 7A, Region 4 game. The Black Bears failed to get much going on offense, and the Senators took advantage, winning 21-14 for their third win of the season.
“This was a hard-fought loss,” Austin quarterback Quincy Crittendon said. “We gave it all we had. We could’ve made some more plays. We want to shake back.”
Sparkman (3-2, 3-0) and Austin (4-1,2-1) looked to be heading for a shootout in the first quarter. Sparkman drove down the field in only six plays and scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes left in the first.
Austin responded with a six-play drive of its own. Crittendon connect with senior receiver Winston Lyle for an 18-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 7-7 with 7:57 left.
Sparkman’s next drive was equally successful, as running back Chance McClendon scored on a 55-yard touchdown run to go up 14-7 with 5:44 left in the first.
It would take Austin until the second quarter to tie it up. Wide receiver Tre Shackelford took a sweep handoff to the left 69 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-14. Sparkman would miss a field goal before the half to make it 14-14 after the end of the second.
Austin’s offense then came to a standstill after it opened the half with a 14-play drive. That drive ended when the Black Bears turned it over on downs. McClendon then ripped off another big run — this time for 86 yards — to put Sparkman up 21-14 midway through the third.
“We didn’t execute offensively when we had opportunities,” Austin coach Perkins said. “I didn’t do a very good job. That’s on me.”
Austin’s offense failed to produce much life for the Black Bears after that opening drive. Sparkman’s defensive line duo of Karon White (6-foot-2, 275 pounds) and Tyeus Clemons (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) kept Austin from running the ball between the tackles or setting up long pass plays.
“Karon and Tyeus kept a lot of pressure on me,” Crittendon said. “I didn’t think it was too much that I couldn’t handle it. Our line played great, and they gave it all they had.”
Austin did have one final shot to tie the game after a Sparkman fumble with under four minutes left. They drove to Sparkman’s 23-yard line but turned the ball over on downs to give Sparkman the win.
Perkins said the loss shows that his team need to improve moving forward. Austin has a bye week before playing at Grissom on Oct. 2.
“They outplayed us,” Perkins said. “We just have to get better. It’s plain and simple. We just have to get better.”
