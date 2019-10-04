HARVEST — Big plays usually decide big games.
That’s exactly what happened here Friday night. Sparkman came up with the final two big plays of the night to take a 24-21 victory over Austin.
Sparkman quarterback Nick Sawyer found an open Tavion Rupert in the back of the end zone with 1:33 left to put the Senators up by four. Forty seconds later a Sparkman interception sealed the victory for the Senators.
“We had a lot of opportunities to take control of the game and didn’t,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “Hats off to Sparkman. This is a big win for them.”
The loss breaks Austin’s six-game winning streak over Sparkman. Austin had also won its last four games at Sparkman.
Sparkman (6-0, 4-0) is now tied with James Clemens (4-2, 4-0) for first place in Class 7A, Region 4. Austin (5-1, 3-1) sits alone in third place. Sparkman hosts James Clemens on Oct. 18. Austin visits James Clemens on Oct. 25.
Four teams from the area make the playoffs. The top two host first-round games.
Sparkman let it be known early that it wanted to limit big plays by the Austin passing attack. Quarterback Quincy Crittendon faced a stiff pass rush all night. He was limited to five completions on 14 attempts.
Austin’s rushing attack had to fight for each yard. Break-loose runs for long gains were few and far between.
“We worked all week on stopping their big plays,” Sparkman coach Laron White said. “I was proud of my football team for hanging in there and beating a good football team.”
Austin looked to be in control of the game several times. The Black Bears took the opening kickoff and went 63 yards in five plays with Tybo Williams scoring from the 2. Crittendon’s 47-yard pass to Jabari Brown set up Williams’ touchdown.
The Black Bears took a two-touchdown lead with 3:33 left in the first quarter on Jaylon Barrett’s 82-yard interception return for a touchdown. Barrett had a second interception in the quarter to kill another Sparkman drive.
With just over three minutes left in the first half, Sparkman faced third and 11 at its 46. Sawyer dropped a low snap in the backfield. He picked it up and ran through the Austin pass rush and into the end zone 54 yards later. That made it 14-7 with 3:03 play in the half.
Sparkman added a 48-yard field goal with one minute left to make it 14-10 at halftime.
The Senators took their first lead of the night to open the third quarter. They drove 70 yards in 10 plays with Sawyer scoring from the 4 to make it 17-14.
Austin answered with its own long drive. The Black Bears marched 80 yards in nine plays. Williams scored from the 2. It was 21-17 with 3:59 left in the third quarter.
The rest of the night was Austin’s defense making big plays to protect the lead. Sparkman got to the Austin 15 and attempted a 32-yard field goal, but it was blocked by Austin’s Awysum Harris.
Later, Sparkman drove from its 13 to the Austin 1, but a fourth down play was stuffed by a host of Austin defenders led by Harris.
Two plays later, Austin fumbled the ball back to Sparkman. The Senators took over on the 12. Three plays later, it was fourth and eight at the 10. Sawyer looked to pass, but ran toward the end zone. Just before he got to the line of scrimmage he flipped the ball into the end zone for the winning touchdown.
“That’s a tough loss, but we’ve got to get over it and get better,” Perkins said. “We’ve got another big area game next week.”
Austin hosts Huntsville for homecoming next Friday.
