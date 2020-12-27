Imagine being a defensive coach having to face Austin in 2020.
The Black Bears’ offense was like a three-headed monster. It featured a quarterback who could sling the ball over the field with precision. There was the running back who could blast through or speed past defenders. Rounding out the trio was the receiver who never saw a pass he deemed uncatchable.
When it comes to The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Player of the Year, it just makes sense to keep the trio intact.
Quarterback Quincy Crittendon, running back Jevon Jackson and receiver Tre Shackelford are The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Players of the Year.
“All three are great players and great young men,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “They did some amazing things and helped us win a lot of football games.”
Perkins is The Daily’s 5A-7A Coach of the Year.
In the three seasons that Crittendon, Jackson and Shackelford played on the varsity, Austin went 22-11. The 8-3 record for 2020 included the school’s first Class 7A region championship.
Crittendon, a 7A All-State honorable mention selection for his two years as a starter, threw for 2,322 yards and 24 touchdowns. He rushed for 740 yards and seven touchdowns.
“It’s been great to see how Quincy has grown as a quarterback and as an all-around player,” Perkins said.
Jackson, a second-team All-State selection this year, rushed for 1,166 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had touchdowns on a pass reception and on two kickoff returns.
“Jevon has always been a versatile player. This season he developed into a running back that just wore down defenses,” Perkins said.
Shackelford, a first-team All-State selection as an athlete this year, had 55 catches for 1,112 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also ran for two more touchdowns.
“Tre seemed to make one great play after another,” Perkins said.
The three were the main cogs in an offense that averaged 37.5 points a game. That’s the second best average in school history behind the 2017 team that averaged 45.5 points in a 12-1 season.
Crittendon and Shackelford joke that Jackson is the smart one of the three because in elementary school he attended the magnet school at Leon Sheffield.
“Quincy and I went to Woodmeade,” Shackelford said. “Even though he went to a different school, we still were good friends. Our parents became friends while following us around when we played football and basketball.”
According to Shackelford, the travel basketball team they played on in the fifth grade won a championship.
“We all got rings. That was pretty special,” Shackelford said.
Crittendon and Shackelford star on the Austin basketball team. Jackson gave up basketball to concentrate on football.
All three want to play football at the next level. Jackson has committed to Georgia State in Atlanta. He plans to sign in February.
“They have been recruiting me hard from the start,” Jackson said. “I think playing there and living in Atlanta will be a great opportunity.”
Georgia State is located in downtown Atlanta. The football program was started in 2010. The Panthers have turned the former Turner Field into their football stadium.
Crittendon and Shackelford both plan to sign in February, but with which schools is still undecided. The pandemic has turned college recruiting into chaos. This season did not count against any college player’s eligibility. Some schools are just now determining how many spots will be available for new signees.
“It’s all about getting an opportunity at the next level,” Shackelford said. “I feel like if I wait until February I will have a better feel for what is the best opportunity.”
While the future may not be entirely clear for the three, there’s no doubt about what they've done in the past. They are part of a large senior class that has helped Austin find its way into the best of Class 7A.
“When we were coming through the program, there was always strong leadership from senior class,” Crittendon said. “Our class has worked hard to be strong leaders. That’s a legacy that every senior class wants to continue.”
