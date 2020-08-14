The experience of football games at Decatur and Austin is going to look a lot different this season.
There will be no tickets sold at the stadiums and no bands will be marching on the field at halftime. Instead, the home band will perform in a pre-game show.
Those changes are just two of many announced Friday by Decatur City Schools for this coming football season that begins Thursday with Decatur hosting Russellville at Ogle Stadium.
“Our goal is to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved,” said Watt Parker, athletic director for Decatur City Schools.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association is allowing each school district to set its own guidelines for hosting sporting events. Decatur City Schools has released an operational guide for fall sports that includes volleyball, cross country and swimming. Most of the operational guide information covers football.
There will not be a parking fee for football games at either school, but the price of a ticket has gone up $1 to $8 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets will not be sold at the gate. They can be purchased online at www.gofan.co (not .com). Students are allowed to purchase up to four adult tickets at school. The public will not be allowed to purchase tickets at school.
“This allows us to monitor ticket sales during the week,” Parker said. “We can regulate the number of tickets sold according to the capacity of seating we think is best.”
DCS will use the risk guidance from the Alabama Public Health Department to help determine seating numbers. Morgan County's risk factor improved to green for low risk when ADPH released updated guidance Friday. Morgan had been in the yellow category for moderate risk.
Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent of School Safety/Student Services, had said before the county's risk factor was changed that if a game had been played at either school on Friday, seating would have been limited to between 60 and 70 percent of capacity.
The listed capacity from DCS for Ogle Stadium is 8,000. Seating capacity at Austin is listed at 5,100.
The River City Rivalry game between Austin and Decatur is scheduled for Aug. 28 at Austin. According to Parker there have been discussions of moving the game to Ogle, which is Decatur’s home field.
“Right now the game is scheduled to be played at Austin,” Parker said.
Here is a list of other guidelines for football games:
• Facial coverings are required and social distancing is expected.
• Entrance to the stadium will be limited to home side and visitor side.
• Cross over between sides of the stadium will not be allowed.
• The home band will perform its show during pre-game at approximately 6:30 p.m. after the football teams have completed warmups and left the field. The band will then be seated in the stadium for the remainder of the game.
• The visiting band will consist of a pep band and will not perform on the field.
• Cheerleaders will remain distanced from other groups and will perform at halftime.
• There will be no pre-game spirit lines.
• There will be concession stands on both sides of stadium. They will only have a selection of pre-packaged food and drink. Food that requires preparation will not be available (i.e. pizza slices, popcorn, pretzels, nachos)
Volleyball matches will have a seating capacity of 50 percent and tickets can be purchased at the door for $5.
Cross country events will be held with recommended modifications by the AHSAA. There is no admission to watch a cross country event.
All fall sports events held at the stadium or main gym at each school will be available to watch on the NFHS network. There is a subscription fee.
