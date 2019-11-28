Boys
--
Kobe Johnson, Decatur basketball: Johnson scored a game-high 22 points as Decatur picked up a 61-57 win over Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
--
Brody Peebles, Hartselle basketball: Peebles poured in 30 points, 11 in the first quarter, in a 68-61 win over Opelika on Tuesday. Peebles also scored 16 points in a loss to Lee-Montgomery on Monday.
--
Wren Cole, Danville basketball: Cole scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 61-51 win over Vinemont on Tuesday. Cole also had 14 points in a 60-46 win over West Point on Monday and 22 points in a 72-62 win over West Limestone the same day.
--
KJ Melson, Danville basketball: Melson scored 23 points against West Point, 26 points against West Limestone and 21 points against Vinemont.
--
Jordan Burks, Decatur Heritage basketball: Burks scored 23 points as Decatur Heritage opened the season with a 63-50 win over Madison Academy on Monday.
--
Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane basketball: The state’s top scorer poured in 32 points in a 60-59 win over Ardmore on Monday.
--
Tyrus Johnson, R.A. Hubbard basketball: Johnson scored 23 points in a 73-58 win over Oakwood Adventist on Monday.
--
Kelton Petty, Austin basketball: Petty scored 33 points, 23 in the second half, in a 91-82 win over Eufala in the N2Hoops Invitational at Bob Jones on Tuesday. Petty also had six rebounds, four steals and a pair of assists for the Black Bears.
--
Austin Harvell, East Limestone basketball: Harvell poured in 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 78-63 win over Sparkman in the N2Hoops Invitational on Monday.
--
Girls
--
Katie Jones, Decatur Heritage basketball: Jones was dominant in a 56-46 win over Belgreen on Tuesday, finishing with 32 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.
--
Cassidy Winter, West Limestone basketball: Winter scored a game-high 21 points in a 46-37 win over Decatur on Tuesday.
--
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle basketball: Marchbanks scored 15 points in a 40-28 win over Class 7A Sparkman on Tuesday.
--
Hope West, Brewer basketball: West scored 16 points in a loss to Madison Academy on Tuesday.
