Abby Summerford, Brewer softball: Summerford slugged a three-run, walk-off home run to give the Patriots a 12-9 win Tuesday over Madison County.
Brie Voss, Brewer softball: Voss belted a two-run home run in the Patriots’ 12-9 win over Madison County.
Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton softball: Mitchell hit for the cycle in an 11-1 win over East Lawrence on Monday. She also picked up the win in the circle, allowing one run on four hits over four innings with three strikeouts. She also had three hits, including a pair of triples and an RBI in a 3-2 win over Northside on Friday.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage basketball: The senior scored nine points and had 15 rebounds in Heritage’s 42-38 win over Brantley on Monday. In the fourth quarter, he had seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Hayden Page, Decatur Heritage basketball: The freshman hit three of four 3-point field goal attempts to finish with nine points in the Eagles’ win over Brantley.
Ray Anderson, Lindsay Lane baseball: Anderson turned in a dominant performance on the mound on Monday, striking out 12 in a two-hit shutout, as the Lions topped West Limestone 6-0.
Jackye Delgado, West Morgan soccer: Delgado scored four goals to lead West Morgan to a 9-1 win over Lawrence County on Monday.
Briseydi Dorsett, West Morgan soccer: Dorsett scored three goals and assisted another in West Morgan’s win over Lawrence County on Monday.
Thomas Kerby, Priceville baseball: Kerby tossed five shutout innings in a 6-0 win over Guntersville on Saturday. Kerby allowed just four hits while striking out eight.
Madison Murphy, Decatur softball: Murphy continued her dominant start to the 2022 season with 14 strikeouts in a complete game one-hitter in a 1-0 win over Russellville on Thursday. She also had three hits against Russellville and two hits, including a home run and two RBIs in a 16-0 win over Hanceville on Friday. She recorded 12 strikeouts over four innings in an 11-0 shutout of Cold Springs on Saturday
Jada Gray, West Morgan softball: Gray had a big day offensively on Friday, driving in three runs on a pair of hits in a 16-0 win over Vinemont and recording two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs against Cullman.
Katie Bracken, Austin softball: Bracken pitched five strong innings in a 3-2 win over Gardendale on Thursday, allowing just two runs on three hits while striking out eight.
Nash Rippen, Decatur Heritage baseball: Rippen powered the Eagles to a 18-4 win over Faith Christian on Tuesday with a home run, single and three RBIs.
Kaelyn Jones, Hartselle softball: Jones homered, singled and drove in four runs in a 21-6 win over Sparkman on Monday.
Brityan Godfrey, Hartselle softball: Godfrey hit a pair of home runs, driving in three runs, in Hartselle’s win over Sparkman on Monday.
Karsi Lentz, Hartselle softball: Lentz had two hits, including a homer and three RBIs against Sparkman on Monday. She also picked up the win in the circle, allowing two unearned runs over three innings with a pair of strikeouts.
Aubrey Reed, Danville softball: Reed had four hits and six RBIs in a 15-4 win over Priceville on Tuesday.
Makenly Cowley, Decatur softball: Cowley had four hits, including a triple, and five RBIs in a 21-11 win over East Lawrence on Tuesday.
Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle softball: Godfrey tossed a one-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over Lawrence County on Tuesday, striking out 12.
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan softball: Lindsey struck out 17 Winston County hitters in a 10-0 win on Tuesday. She pitched six innings, allowing just one hit.
Riley Miller, Athens baseball: Miller came up a triple short of the cycle in a 14-6 win over Westminster Christian on Tuesday, driving in four runs.
Charlie Moores, Decatur Heritage baseball: Moores had three hits and six RBIs in an 18-4 win over Faith Christian on Tuesday.
Leah South, Decatur soccer: South scored five goals in a 10-1 win over Athens on Tuesday.
