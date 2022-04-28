Wednesday was the first of what could be several big days over the next several weeks in the life of Austin track and field star Makenzie Harris.
Harris signed scholarship papers Wednesday to compete in college for Morgan State University.
“On my visit there they really showed how much they wanted me,” Harris said. “They offered me a full ride. They gave me five days to think it over, but it didn’t take that long.”
Harris will compete in the sectional track and field meet Friday and Saturday. Success there gets Harris back to the state meet on May 5-7 in Gulf Shores.
The three-time state champion holds state championships in the 60-meter dash and 60-meter hurdles, which are indoor events, and the 200-meter hurdles, which is an outdoor event. She will compete at the state outdoor meet in the 100-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles.
“She wants to go out with a bang,” Austin track and field coach Bruce Pears said.
The week after state is the heptathlon meet. Harris finished second last year in the competition that combines seven track and field events.
“That’s what Morgan State really wants me to do,” Harris said. “I look forward to that and competing in other events, too.”
Morgan State is a HBCU in Baltimore, Maryland. Harris’ father lives in the Baltimore area. He’s Jerry Harris, who ran track at Wallace State in Hanceville and Texas Christian University. He competed professionally while being sponsored by Adidas.
"Having my Dad up there makes the move easier, but it wasn't a deciding factor," Harris said. "I really like the school and plus its and HBCU school."
Harris’ mother is Austin girls basketball coach Adonnaca Burton.
“We are so proud of her and the opportunity she has to compete at the college level,” Burton said.
Harris had an offer from Georgia-Southern and a planned visit to Kennesaw State in Georgia that she canceled.
“Morgan State is not only getting a great track and field athlete, they are getting a great person,” Pears said.
