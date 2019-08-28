Monday practice for the Austin volleyball team didn’t go exactly as planned.
Three players were absent. Two were home sick, and one was at the doctor.
After a weekend trip to Hoover for a tournament, Tina Lawrence had a lot of work planned for her young team to cover in practice heading into the second week of the season. Instead practice was spent shifting players to different positions to cover for the absent players.
“I like the feeling after leaving here when you have had a good practice,” Lawrence said. “You feel like you’ve really accomplished something good for the team.”
Lawrence has seen quite a few good practices in her 30 seasons as the one and only Austin volleyball head coach. Hartselle baseball coach William Booth is the only area coach with a longer tenure. He got a two-year head start on her in 1988.
The path to being the longest tenured coach at Austin was a convergence of two needs. Principal Richard Pace needed somebody to start the program in 1990. Lawrence, a graduate of Hartselle, Calhoun and Athens State, was finishing her first year as a teacher with a goal of getting tenure after three years.
“There was a folder on his desk that had the names of the girls who signed up for volleyball,” Lawrence said. “He said he needed a coach. I told him I would be glad to coach volleyball.
“I knew if I coached volleyball, I could get tenure. Then my next goal was 10 years to be invested in the retirement system. After 10 years I never really thought about how long I would coach.”
Lawrence says she was a nerd in high school. She didn’t play any sports and now she had to coach a sport she knew little about. She turned to Bob Harpe, who was then the Austin basketball coach, to become her mentor. He showed her how to set team rules, organize practice and do the necessary paperwork.
“I read everything I could find about volleyball,” Lawrence said. “It was a different game 30 years ago. You could only score when you served. Games went to 15. There was no libero in those days.”
The libero is a defensive specialist position added to the game in 1999. It was created to increase the opportunity for more exciting play away from the net.
Austin has one of the area’s best at libero in Lauren Hayes. The junior also plays shortstop on the school’s softball team. There’s actually a similarity in how both positions are played in the two sports.
Lawrence admits that three decades of coaching volleyball have taken a toll. She says her right arm is “shot” after countless times hitting a volleyball. She relies on her three assistant coaches to do most of the physical work.
The Austin assistant coaches are Payton Mansell, Brittney Smith and Mollie Linley. All three played for Lawrence. They are part of what Lawrence calls her volleyball family. She’s been to weddings and baby showers of former players. She’s coached the daughters of former players. Five years ago the volleyball family had a surprise reception honoring their coach for 25 years.
“Coaching for her is a little different from when I played for her,” Mansell said. “I was a stubborn player, but she still loved me. She had a huge impact on my life. That’s why I coach volleyball. I want to have an impact like she does.”
Lawrence also has a family away from volleyball. Her husband Jim has been there for all 30 seasons. Her sons Reid and Connor grew up going to volleyball practice. Their mom remembers hitting volleyballs during practice with one son asleep in a backpack strapped to her back.
Reid and Connor both graduated from Hartselle. They both worked for Hartselle volleyball coach Tanya Lybarger doing video of matches.
Lawrence, who teaches chemistry and AP Physics, doesn’t know how much longer she will coach.
“What an honor to be able to coach a sport you love and to be able to make a difference in the lives of so many girls,” Lawrence said. “When God says it’s time to leave, then I’ll go.”
