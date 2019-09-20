HUNTSVILLE — Austin running back Tybo Williams ran wild as the Black Bears moved to 5-0 with a 49-7 region win over Grissom on Friday night at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville.
Williams rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries after missing last week’s win over Gadsden City with an injury.
Austin coach Jeremy Perkins was glad to have him back.
“He’s got a toughness about him,” Perkins said. “He’s fast, quick and good with the ball. He’s an added element. We missed him last week.”
Williams made sure he didn’t waste any time letting his coaches know he was ready to play. On Austin’s second drive, he broke a 56-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.
Austin scored two more times before the half on touchdown passes from quarterback Quincy Crittendon to wide receivers Jabari Brown and Tre Shackelford.
In the second half, Williams had his most impressive moment of the game. Austin’s defense made a goal line stand, and the offense took over on the 2-yard line.
Williams rushed for 25 yards, 18 yards, 1 yard and 54 yards on consecutive runs to put Austin up 28-0. He added 98 yards to his stat line and even made a defender fall down on the 54-yarder that went for a score.
“The second one was my favorite,” Williams said. “I made him dance when I was going downhill.”
While Williams was tearing up the Tigers, Austin’s defense was keeping them in check. The Black Bears held Grissom to 27 yards in the first half.
It was the second week in a row that the Black Bears held a team to under 10 points. Austin is giving up 13.2 points per game this season.
“They did what they needed to do,” Perkins said. “I thought we came out a little lethargic defensively in the third quarter, so we need to get that fixed.”
Austin now heads into a bye week with a region game against Huntsville in two weeks. The Black Bears will use the time to heal injuries, including a leg injury that running back Jevon Jackson sustained Friday.
“The bye week will be good for us if we approach it the right way,” Perkins said. “We need to get some guys healthy.”
