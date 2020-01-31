Boys
Mitchell Terry
Decatur
Terry converted a go-ahead layup with 1.2 seconds to play in a 59-57 win over Cullman. Terry finished with 10 points for the Red Raiders. "Mitchell puts in the extra time and preparation so that he is ready for such moments," Decatur coach Sam Brown said.
Girls
Caroline Bachus
Athens
Bachus scored 15 points in a 41-40 win over Austin. "What really is one of her great traits that sometimes doesn't show up in the box score is her unselfishness,” coach Eddie Murphree said. “She's all about winning and making her teammates better and doing the little things whether it's block shots, rebound or whatever."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees: Boys: East Limestone’s Xavier Griffith, Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr and R.A. Hubbard’s Montoya Kellogg. Girls: East Limestone’s Jirah Rogers, Hartselle’s Lillyanna Cartee and Brewer’s Hope West.
