Hartselle coach Bryan Moore was so excited about the first day of summer workouts that he arrived at the school’s football complex at 5:10 a.m.
“Right after I got there, the players starting showing up,” Moore said. “It was an exciting day to be back with our players and to be on the football field.”
The excitement was understandable. This is Moore’s first season as the Tigers’ head coach. The 34-year-old comes to Hartselle from Jasper.
This is also the first time Moore has been with his new team since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools in March.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association allows teams across the state to have summer workouts beginning in June. The Decatur boys basketball and volleyball programs also started workouts Monday. So did the Priceville, Athens and Lawrence County football teams. Austin and West Morgan football begin Thursday. Decatur football starts Monday.
It’s also a different summer routine because of COVID-19. Each player and coach has to have their temperature taken and answer questions for a log book about their recent health history.
“We had 100 go through the procedure this morning using two stations,” Moore said. “The freshmen and sophomores came through one door and juniors and seniors came through another. It moved pretty fast for the first day.
“We’re fortunate to have a large team meeting room where we can spread out. We discussed the correct health procedures that we need to follow. Our school nurse Kelli Morton has had several meetings with us and she’s been a big help. We want to do everything we can to give our seniors a chance to play a football season in their last year in school.”
One of the key questions facing every team in the state is what kind of shape the athletes are in after being away from the school weight room for 10 weeks.
“There’s nothing that can make up for not being in the weight room for 10 weeks,” Moore said. “Because of that we’re treating this like it's January. The goal is to get them back in shape for when practice starts on July 27. We’re not even giving out helmets.”
Due to the shutdown in March, no schools in the state had spring football practice. The AHSAA passed a new rule that allows schools that don’t have a spring practice to start preseason practice a week early. So instead of starting Aug. 3, teams can begin practice July 27. That will replace half of the 10 days of spring practice that were lost.
Hartselle is Moore’s third stop as a head coach. He was 26-9 in three seasons at Eufaula and 22-3 in two seasons at Cullman. This season will be a challenge, not just because of the lost time together due to COVID-19. This may be one of the youngest Hartselle teams ever. The roster has between eight and 10 seniors and juniors. There are 76 sophomores and freshmen.
The Tigers open the season with three home games — Austin on Aug. 21, Mae Jemison on Aug. 28 and Cullman on Sept. 4.
