Eight area teams punched tickets into subregional play with wins on Monday as girls area basketball tournaments kicked off across north Alabama.
Hartselle, Athens, Lawrence County, East Limestone, Elkmont, Hatton, Lindsay Lane and Decatur Heritage all picked up wins in tournament play to advance to their respective championship games later this week. The winner and runner-up from each area advances to sub-regional play, with the area champion hosting and the runner-up traveling for games in the next round.
Class 6A, Area 16
• Athens girls 43, Madison Academy 34: Jordyn Bailey scored 26 points and grabbed six rebounds as Athens (13-14) topped Madison Academy at Hazel Green. The win sets up a meeting with state powerhouse Hazel Green in Thursday’s championship game.
Class 5A, Area 16
• East Limestone girls 46, Mae Jemison 40: The Indians (17-10) will meet top seed Lee-Huntsville, a 65-14 winner over Ardmore, in Thursday’s championship game.
Class 5A, Area 14
• Fairview girls 61, Brewer 44: Hope West scored a team-high 16 points as Brewer’s season came to an end in the opening round of area tournament play on Monday. Chloe Romine added 12 points for the Patriots (10-19), who trailed 27-19 at halftime. Emma Garcia led Fairview with 16 points and Morgan Lindsay scored nine.
• Fairview boys 52, Brewer 27: Mac Shadden led Brewer with nine points in an opening-round loss on Monday. Hunter Lawrence added seven points for Brewer (3-23). Cylus Yarbrough had a game-high 17 points for Fairview, which will play host Guntersville for the tournament championship.
Class 4A, Area 15
• Brooks girls 63, West Morgan 38: West Morgan kept it close through the third quarter, but Brooks pulled away late to set up a meeting at West Limestone in Thursday’s area tournament championship. Brenna Howard finished with 15 points to lead West Morgan (7-16).
Class 3A, Area 15
• Phil Campbell girls 51, East Lawrence 29: East Lawrence (5-25) saw its season end with a loss to host Phil Campbell.
Class 3A, Area 16
• Elkmont girls 51, Clements 48: Elkmont (21-10) secured a spot in Thursday’s championship game with a close win over a county rival on Monday.
Tylee Thomas led Elkmont with 15 points. Thea Hamlin scored eight for the Red Devils, who led 29-12 at halftime.
Taylor Farrar had 15 points for Clements (13-15) and Jenny Trent scored 14.
Elkmont will face host Lauderdale County for the tournament title on Thursday.
Class 2A, Area 13
• Winston County girls 67, Falkville 32: Elli Lorance and Ella Wallace combined to score 28 points in a season-ending loss to Class 2A No. 5 Winston County on Monday.
Lorance led the Blue Devils (14-15) with 17 points, while Wallace scored 11. Winston County led 38-10 at the half.
Bella Wakefield (17) and Makayla Linsey (16) each scored in double figures for Winston County.
Class 2A, Area 14
• Hatton girls 46, Tharptown 35: The Hornets (14-9) advanced with a win over Tharptown on Monday.
Class 1A, Area 15
• Decatur Heritage girls 54, Oakwood Adventist Academy 18: Decatur Heritage (17-8) outscored Oakwood 18-0 in the first quarter en route to building a 40-3 halftime lead in an opening round win in the Class 1A, Area 15 tournament on Monday.
Elizabeth Wilson had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles, while Bri Tyson added 11 points. Genie McGhee finished with nine points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Decatur Heritage will play Lindsay Lane (11-15), a 44-37 winner over Athens Bible School (12-14), for the tournament championship on Thursday.
Tennis
• Decatur defeats Austin: The Red Raiders swept the Black Bears in a match Monday. The Decatur girls won 9-0 and the Decatur boys won 6-3.
Winning singles for Decatur were No. 1 Anna Harbin (10-3), No. 2 Abby Glover (10-0), No. 3 Dawson Fite (10-0), No. 4 Emma Tapscott (10-0), No. 5 Vivi Blakely (10-0) and No. 6 Mattie Fite (10-0).
In doubles it was Harbin/Glover (10-3), Dawson Fite/Tapscott (10-0) and Blakely/Mary Bibb Pylant (10-0).
The Decatur boys got wins in singles from No. 1 Hampton DeMent (10-1), No. 2 Brady Mann (10-0), No. 3 Sawyer Terry (10-1) and No. 4 Owen Christopher (10-2). Decatur’s wins in doubles came from DeMent/Mann (10-1) and Terry/Christopher (10-7).
Austin got a win in singles from Adi Menon (11-10). The Black Bears also got a forfeit win in singles and one in doubles.
