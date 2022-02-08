MOULTON — The Lawrence County Red Devils are headed to the Class 5A, Area 15 girls tournament finals.
With a 57-43 win over Russellville on Monday, the Red Devils advanced to play West Point on Thursday, while also securing a spot in the subregional round of the AHSAA's basketball postseason.
“We had to overcome some things. We had some differences in our lineup, had some people that needed to step up and they did that,” Lawrence County coach K.C. Orr said. “We knew Russellville was going to come out fighting. When your season’s on the line, everyone fights harder. Give them credit. They played hard, but we found a way to get it done.”
After a fast start, the offense wasn’t clicking as much as Lawrence County (15-9) would have liked. The Red Devils led just 14-10 after the first quarter and saw their lead trimmed to two in the second. However, thanks to a stifling pressure defense, Russellville found it difficult to just get the ball past half-court at times, and were never able to fully take advantage of Lawrence County’s offensive lull.
“Most people I feel like fall in love with us shooting the 3 ball, but defense is the heart of our team,” Orr said. “Shooting the 3 is great and exciting, but you don’t win without defense. If our defense is not there, nine times out of 10, we’re losing that game.”
Lawrence County eventually found its stride, going on an 8-2 run to take a 27-19 lead at halftime. The small run turned out to be the difference in the game. The Red Devils never allowed Russellville (9-15) to get close in the second half.
“It was good to see us clamp down in the second half,” Orr said. “It was still within reach for them to make a run, but we stayed the course and played four quarters. That was something I was nervous about because we haven’t always done that this season, so I was really happy to see us finish the game.”
Three Red Devil scorers finished in double figures. Savannah Williams led the team with 17 points, while Anna Clare Hutto had 14 and Josie Montgomery 10. Ella Copeland led Russellville with 14.
Lawrence County will hit the road Thursday when it takes on West Point for the Class 5A, Area 15 championship. The game will take place at West Point at 6 p.m.
A win would guarantee a home subregional game, while a loss would mean another road trip.
The Red Devils, who won last year’s area tournament, will come into the contest the underdogs, which is just the way they want it.
“We’re excited. I think everyone is looking for West Point to get that win, and we love that,” Orr said. “The last time we played, they got by us in overtime, so it’s going to be a heck of a ballgame.”
