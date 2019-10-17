D191017 Fans players of the week

Hartselle’s Brinten Barclay and East Lawrence’s Kyra Cotner were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Brinten Barclay

Hartselle

The senior rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns Friday in a 49-7 victory over Decatur. "He is a great young man and a tremendous asset to our team," Hartselle coach Bo Culver said. "He believes in his teammates. He is a very physical, downhill back that is tough to tackle."

Girls

Kyra Cotner

East Lawrence

The senior finished with 10 kills, eight digs and four blocks in a tri-match with Belgreen and St. Bernard last week. "Kyra is a very important part of our team," coach Callie Alexander said. "She is one of the main leaders and encouragers on and off the court. She leads the team in kills with 123 so far this year."

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Brewer’s Dakota Sheppard, Athens Bible’s Nicholas Ulrich, Danville’s Luke Nail and Athens’ Braden Gross. Girls: Brewer’s Sage Betts, Hartselle’s Hailey Holshouser, Decatur Heritage’s Elizabeth Wilson and West Morgan’s Maegan Milligan.

