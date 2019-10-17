Boys
Brinten Barclay
Hartselle
The senior rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns Friday in a 49-7 victory over Decatur. "He is a great young man and a tremendous asset to our team," Hartselle coach Bo Culver said. "He believes in his teammates. He is a very physical, downhill back that is tough to tackle."
Girls
Kyra Cotner
East Lawrence
The senior finished with 10 kills, eight digs and four blocks in a tri-match with Belgreen and St. Bernard last week. "Kyra is a very important part of our team," coach Callie Alexander said. "She is one of the main leaders and encouragers on and off the court. She leads the team in kills with 123 so far this year."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Brewer’s Dakota Sheppard, Athens Bible’s Nicholas Ulrich, Danville’s Luke Nail and Athens’ Braden Gross. Girls: Brewer’s Sage Betts, Hartselle’s Hailey Holshouser, Decatur Heritage’s Elizabeth Wilson and West Morgan’s Maegan Milligan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.