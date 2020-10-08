Boys
Levi Barnes, East Lawrence
Barnes accounted for six touchdowns, four passing and two rushing, and 255 yards of offense in a win over Elkmont. "I continue to be proud of Levi and his growth as a QB,” coach Bo Culver said. "It's an extremely difficult and, at times, lonely position to play. He accepts the good with the bad and is blessed to have great teammates around him who make him better."
Girls
Jada Burks, Austin
Burks had 27 kills and 10 blocks as the Black Bears went 3-1 at the Danville tournament. "She has taken her volleyball game to another level this year,” coach Brittney Smith said. “Her presence on the net is unforgettable and dominant. She has not only pushed herself to become better this year, but she also encourages her teammates to be the best they can.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Austin’s Winston Lyle, Athens’ Jaylen Gilbert and Falkville’s Christian Angulo. Girls: Lawrence County’s Anna Clare Hutto, Hartselle’s Grace Tapscott and West Morgan’s Morgan Moseley.
