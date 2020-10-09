COXEY — Levi Barnes accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, as East Lawrence rolled past Clements 36-18 in Class 3A, Region 8 play on Thursday.
Barnes gave East Lawrence the lead with a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter.
A safety pushed the lead to 9-0 before Barnes connected with Dawson Terry on a 36-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 15-0.
Clements trimmed the lead to 15-6 with a 24-yard touchdown pass on the last play of the first half and added a 4-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to put the score at 15-12 heading into the fourth.
A 3-yard run by Barnes and a 60-yard touchdown pass from Barnes to Terry pushed the score to 29-12 midway through the final quarter. Cayden Rivers scored on a 14-yard run to put the game out of reach with 3:21 to play.
Clements added a late touchdown on an 11-yard run but got no closer.
Barnes finished the night 8 of 15 passing for 200 yards and two touchdowns with a pair of interceptions. He ran 19 times for 105 yards.
Rivers carried the ball 10 times for 48 yards. Terry caught six passes for 154 yards.
East Lawrence (6-1, 4-0) continues region play next week at Phil Campbell. Clements (1-6, 1-3) hosts Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.