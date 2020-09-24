Boys
Levi Barnes, East Lawrence
Barnes completed 14 of 19 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns Friday in a 42-0 win over Danville. "Levi has an amazing quality of being even-keel throughout a game and practice," coach Bo Culver said. "That's an incredible attribute for a QB to have. He would be the first to tell you, none of this is possible without being behind a great OL."
Girls
Bailee Pulliam, Lawrence County
Pulliam had 16 kills in a tri-match sweep of Class 7A programs Austin and Huntsville. "Bailee is in her second year starting for the varsity squad," coach Robyn Hutto said. "She has really worked on her game during the off-season and is leading our team in kills. Bailee is an all-around team player, and I could easily see her playing at the next level."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees: Boys: Hartselle’s Connor Clabough, Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle and West Limestone’s Colin Patterson. Girls: Athens’ Caroline Mallette, Hartselle’s Lillyanna Cartee and Danville’s Llayne Skinner.
