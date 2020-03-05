Mother Nature kept Austin and Decatur from meeting on the baseball field last spring.
The head coaches at both schools vow that’s not going to happen this year, but the original plan for the weekend series has been altered a little.
It starts Friday with one game at Decatur scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. after a junior varsity game at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s doubleheader at Austin starts at noon, but it won’t be at the field on the Modaus Road campus. The games will be played at the old field behind West Decatur Elementary on Danville Road.
“I really hate it. We were looking forward to showing off our facilities to the fans from Decatur,” Austin baseball coach Tyler Stephenson said. “Getting back to the old field is kind of neat. That field always drains well.”
Drainage at the new Austin baseball field has been a problem since the field opened. It’s been so bad this year that the team has spent more practice time in the school’s football stadium taking advantage of the turf field.
The problem is that water in right field doesn’t drain, especially after all the rain in February. It’s so bad that Stephenson considers it a hazard for anyone playing right field or center.
Austin (4-5) played its first eight games on the road. The Black Bears’ first home game was Saturday at the old field. The team made the best of a not-so-good situation by beating Grissom 8-7 on a walk-off hit by junior Tucker Montgomery.
Stephenson had the team wearing pinstripe uniforms Saturday, just like the uniforms the Black Bears wore in 2018 for the last varsity games played at the old field. It was on April 4, 2018, when Austin swept Albertville 7-1 and 13-1 in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs. It was Austin’s first playoff series win since 2009.
“I picked the pinstripes because this team reminds me a lot of that 2018 team,” Stephenson said. “The seniors on that team were determined for that team to be successful. The seniors (12) on this team are like that group. They are determined to be good.”
The 2018 team finished 31-9 after losing in the second round of the playoffs to eventual Class 6A state champion Hazel Green.
Last year’s team went 26-10 in the school’s first year in Class 7A and missed the playoffs. The team had talent. Infielder Grayson Throneberry is playing at North Alabama. Catcher Jake Smallwood is at Montevallo. Collin Partain is one of Calhoun’s top pitchers.
This season opened with losses to Huntsville and Athens where they got outscored a combined 24-10. Then came a trip to Oxford on Feb. 17 for games with 7A Spain Park and 6A power Chelsea. The Black Bears beat Spain Park 9-2 and lost to Chelsea and pitcher Carter Frederick, who has signed with Auburn, 3-1.
The Black Bears have won three of the last five. The wins were at Grissom, at East Limestone and last Saturday’s win. The losses were 2-1 at Sparkman and pitcher Garrett Telaga, who is committed to Missouri, and 5-3 at always tough Vestavia.
“I really didn’t know what to expect from this group and so far it’s been a lot of fun,” Stephenson said. “We are moving in the right direction.”
Senior Dakota Peebles has been a big part of it with the bat and from the pitching mound. In the last three games, he’s been six of 13 with two home runs, a double, five runs scored and six RBIs. In his last two outings on the mound, he’s thrown 3.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and one hit allowed. He was the winning pitcher in both Grissom wins.
“We feel like we can be as good as we want to be,” Peebles said. “We’ll compete with anybody, anywhere.”
Senior Parker Nichols is a returning starting pitcher. Seniors Matthew Curtis, Brayden Hamilton and Zac Kennedy along with junior Jack Wilson have contributed with solid outings on the pitching mound.
A pleasant surprise has been senior Alex Morgan, who joined the program last summer after moving to Decatur from Mississippi. His defense allows him to shift around to different positions. His success at the plate has moved him up in the lineup.
“I love being a part of this team,” Morgan said. “The baseball here is better than where I played in Mississippi. I’m looking forward to my first chance to play against Decatur.”
