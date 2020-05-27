Brett Blackwood recently pulled out one of his old baseball bats and took a few swings.
“It felt really good, like it might have a few hits left in it,” Blackwood said.
Anyone who watched Blackwood play for the Hartselle Tigers knew his bat seemed to always have one big hit after another.
In 2013, Blackwood took The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Player of the Year honor as junior. That was the season Hartselle won the Class 5A state championship.
Seven years later, Blackwood is the winner in The Daily’s online contest for the Favorite Class 5A-7A Player of the Year. He led the voting in all three rounds. In the finals, Blackwood totaled 1,435 votes to 1,157 for Lawrence County’s Ryan Bowerman and 320 for another Hartselle great, Trai Meadows.
“It was just an honor to have my name included with all those great players,” Blackwood said. “It was really uplifting to get so many votes. The love and support was really cool.”
Blackwood’s 2013 was one for the record books. His 103 hits that season set a state record. He hit .488 with 18 home runs, 28 doubles and 78 RBIs.
His senior season was not too shabby, either. He hit .448 with 13 home runs and 37 RBIs. He was named the Class 5A Hitter of the Year. The Daily’s Player of the Year honor that season went to Ardmore pitcher Cody Reed, who was drafted that summer by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
During Blackwood’s junior season he committed to play at UAB. In his first college at bat in 2015, he hit a two-run home run vs. Western Michigan at Regions Field, but problems with his knees limited him to 21 games that season in which he hit .186.
The knees continued to be a problem in 2016. Blackwood had played shortstop at Hartselle. UAB moved him to third and eventually to first base to cut down on his running. In his only at-bat in 2016, Blackwood got a base hit.
“I remember that hit,” Blackwood said. “It was all I could do to get to first base. I decided while standing on first that I had to get something done.”
After several treatment options were considered, it was decided that both knees needed surgery.
Blackwood returned to play two more seasons while being used strictly as a designated hitter. He hit .255 in 2017 in 27 games and led the Blazers with five pinch hits. In 2018, he hit .267 with six home runs. One of the highlights that season was a three-run home run that was the difference in a 4-3 win over Charlotte.
After the 2018 season, Blackwood had one year of eligibility left, but decided it was time for a new career.
“I had gotten my master’s in accounting and I was ready for an internship,” Blackwood said. “I wished my baseball experience in college had gone better, but I got a great education so I can’t complain.”
Blackwood also got what many would consider a master’s degree in baseball. After playing for one of the all-time greats in William Booth at Hartselle, he played for Brian Shoop at UAB, who recently retired with over 1,000 career wins. One of UAB’s volunteer coaches was Ron Polk, who is considered by many as the father of SEC baseball. Polk had 1,373 wins at Mississippi State and Georgia.
“All three of them have so much knowledge of the game. It’s really amazing,” Blackwood said. “One other thing they all have in common is how they care about their players and how they grow as young men.”
Blackwood now lives in Huntsville and is with an accounting firm while working on his CPA. He’s married to the former Haley Jared, who played volleyball at Hartselle and UAB. She’s a design engineer.
