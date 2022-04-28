Late last Friday night, Nash Rippen stepped up to home plate in the final inning of Decatur Heritage’s two-game sweep of Cleveland.
The game and series was pretty much decided with Rippen’s Eagles holding a 5-1 lead in Game 2.
It had been a frustrating day for the Decatur Heritage catcher, whose batting average is just a little bit south of the .500 mark. The senior was experiencing a rare 0-for-5 day at the plate with three strikeouts.
Rippen took out his frustration in that final at bat on the baseball thrown to him on the fourth pitch. The left-handed hitter sent it flying high and deep into the dark sky and beyond the fence in right field for his 10th home run of the season.
“That sure felt good. It had been a tough day for me, but the most important thing is that we won both games,” Rippen said.
Decatur Heritage swept Cleveland, 11-3 and 6-1. The Eagles (22-8) host Section (10-7) on Friday in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs with a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. If a third game is needed, it will be played Saturday at 1 p.m.
Rippen was a first-team All-State selection last season and The Daily’s 1A-4A Player of the Year. His play this season is matching what Rippen did last season. He’s Decatur Heritage’s top hitter with his 10 home runs and 36 RBIs. Last season he hit nine home runs and drove in 53 runs.
So while Rippen has been swinging an explosive bat, he's also been handling a red-hot pitching staff. His catcher’s mitt is the target for a group of talented pitchers who could carry the Eagles deep into the state playoffs.
“Having Nash behind the plate is a big deal,” senior pitcher Tyler Founds said. “It’s makes life a lot easier for a pitcher. He’s so good back there that pitchers can relax and just concentrate on hitting their spots. You don’t have to worry about the pitch in the dirt getting away from him.”
Founds leads the Eagles with a 6-0 record. He finished 9-0 last season. His fastball runs in the 83-84 mph range.
“Nash has been catching me since we were in the third grade,” Founds said. “He understands how my pitches move. That gives me the confidence to throw any pitch.”
Fellow senior Cole O’Brien had one of his best games of the season last Friday in the 11-3 win in Game 1. He struck out 12 with a fastball consistently in the mid-80s that topped out at 88. He walked one batter while allowing five hits. For the season he has 78 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings.
“Cole has been lights out lately,” Rippen said. “He’s got a big arm with shut down velocity and a nasty breaking ball.”
Founds was scheduled to start Game 2, but a hamstring issue caused the baton to be passed on to Bryant Sparkman. All the freshman did was strike out 12 in five innings while giving up just three hits and no earned runs. His fastball was in the 84-86 range, but the curveball was his big out pitch in that game.
“Sparky is like a younger version of Cole,” Rippen said. “He’s amazing for a freshman, but it’s no surprise. We all could see this coming the last couple of years.”
Founds did get to throw the last two innings of Game 2 vs. Cleveland. He struck out five of the seven batters he faced.
O’Brien, Founds and Sparkman are just three parts of a pitching staff that Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek calls the deepest he’s been around in over 30 years of coaching.
Junior Bo Solley has a 3-0 record. Freshman Paxton Tarver is 2-1. Charlie Moores and Aiden Waldrop are two more reliable pitchers.
“Who in 2A has got as good a quality pitching staff as we do?” Rippen said. “Everyone that takes the mound for us likes to get out there and battle. That’s pretty special.”
