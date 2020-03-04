One of the many reasons John Frost made such a good hire as baseball coach at Decatur in 2018 was that he knows the lay of the land for the program.
The 2008 Decatur graduate starred for the Red Raiders before going off to college to play at UAB. Getting back to the baseball field at Decatur was like renewing an old friendship.
The job also brought the opportunity to be involved in some old rivalries he experienced as a player. Decatur and Hartselle battled down to the wire last season for the second playoff position out of Class 6A, Area 14.
One thing missing from last season was the rivalry with Austin. Because of last spring’s wet weather, the Red Raiders and Black Bears never got on the baseball field to play. Because the schools are in different classifications, the games had no bearing on the playoffs and were not required to be played.
“I think we rescheduled the games like five different times and it just didn’t work out,” Frost said.
Frost and Austin coach Tyler Stephenson decided after last season that it would not happen again in 2020. They decided to make it a weekend series early in the season so if weather is a problem there are a few more days in play to try to reschedule.
“I hated it for the players. We have some seniors this year, who have never experienced playing Austin in a varsity game,” Frost said. “When I played those were some of the biggest games. There’s always a big crowd. Nobody wants to lose to your cross-town rival.”
The series starts Friday at Decatur with a junior varsity game at 4 p.m. The varsity game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. The teams will play a doubleheader at Austin on Saturday starting at noon.
Decatur enters the series on fire. The Red Raiders (4-1) have won three consecutive one-run games, including two in walk-off fashion thanks to base hits from William Burgreen and Lawson Russell.
“We’re hot right now and we just want to keep it going,” senior outfielder Harrison Marks said.
Decatur was a young, inexperienced team last season. This season they are a veteran team with experience. Seven starters are back.
The offense has been explosive while averaging 8.6 runs a game. Opponents are averaging 7.4 runs a game, but that should change when the starting trio of seniors Reed Harbin, Turner Stepp and Lawson Russell gets going. New assistant coach Carson Jones, a former Calhoun and UAB pitcher, is handling the pitching staff this season.
“Our pitchers have a lot of confidence in him and he’s making a big difference,” senior catcher Andrew Rawon said.
Having Jones on board has given Frost more time to work with the hitters. The results have been good, particularly in the last three games. Decatur beat Huntsville, 3-2, Thursday with Burgreen driving in the winning run. Russell drove in the winning run in Saturday’s 11-10 win over West Point. Decatur won the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader over West Point, 15-14.
In those three games, senior centerfielder Adam Burroughs was 7 of 11 with three runs scored and three RBIs. It didn’t take him long to get in baseball mode after basketball season ended.
“I was already spending time in the batting cage each day after basketball practice,” Burroughs said. “Because of all the rain, I had like two good weeks of practice in the cage before our first game.”
Over the last three games, Marks went 6 of 10 with two doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs. Stepp went 6 of 12 with six runs scored and three RBIs. Burgreen, the sophomore leadoff hitter, was five of 11 with a home run, double and six RBIs.
Senior Connor Dickman is starting at second after missing last season with an ankle injury. He went 6 of 11 in the three wins.
“I’m just glad to be able to be back and help my team in any way I can,” Dickman said.
Frost knew he had experience returning this season. Seeing leadership to go along with that experience has created high expectations going forward.
“That’s a tribute to these players and what they want to accomplish this season,” Frost said.
