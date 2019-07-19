Decatur’s William Burgreen, Athens’ Tucker Stockman, Ardmore’s Cole Cheatham and Madison Academy’s Alex Wade have been invited to represent Alabama in the Prep Baseball Report Futures Games.
The event features uncommitted high school players from the Classes of 2021 and 2022. Games will be played July 31-Aug. 3 at the LakePoint Sporting Community in Cartersville, Georgia.
The purpose of the Futures Games is to expose top high school talent to college coaches and professional scouts.
Burgreen, Stockman and Wade will be sophomores when school starts in August. Burgreen plays shortstop for Decatur. Stockman is a catcher for Athens. Wade, who lives in Decatur, plays outfield for Madison Academy.
Cheatham, who is a pitcher, will be a junior. He played for Danville last spring, but is transferring to Ardmore for this school year.
The Alabama team will be coached by former Huntsville High coach David Sharp, who also serves as a coach for the USA Baseball National team.
