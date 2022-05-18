Baseball can be a grind for coaches and players.
Usually the best way to deal with the grind is having a routine for practice and games.
Altering the routine can drive coaches and players nuts.
Coaches and players are being tested this week with the high school state championships. Instead of being played in Montgomery, the championships are being split between two sites in Calhoun County.
When the games were played in Montgomery, the first game of each series was played at Paterson Field. The series then moved to Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Southern League Montgomery Biscuits. The facilities are separated by just a few blocks.
This year the first game of each series is being played at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on one day. The second game in each series and the third, if necessary, are being played at Jacksonville State on the next day. That’s close to a 20-mile difference.
Three area teams get to experience the change starting today with Decatur Heritage. Hartselle and Lindsay Lane play their first games on Thursday.
“The two times we went to state (2016 and 2017) we stayed in a hotel downtown and it was a short drive to Paterson Field,” Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek said. “When the series moved to Riverwalk, we just walked across the street to the stadium.”
Hotel rooms in the Oxford and Jacksonville area don’t match the number in metro Montgomery. That has caused some logistic concerns. Both the Decatur Heritage and Lindsay Lane teams are staying in Gadsden. That’s a good 30- to 45-minute drive to Oxford depending on the time of day.
Hartselle has elected to drive back and forth. That works out because the Tigers play Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 4 p.m. Decatur Heritage plays at 10 a.m. Thursday. Lindsay Lane plays at 10 a.m. Friday.
“That’s not a bad bus ride to Oxford or Jacksonville,” Hartselle coach William Booth said. “We’ve had longer bus rides this season.”
Booth also plans to continue a routine he likes of visiting an area high school for a workout before heading to the stadium.
“It will be a light workout just to get them moving around and not just thinking about the game,” Booth said. “It’s always worked pretty well for us in the past.”
This is Hartselle’s 13th trip to the state championship series. The Tigers have won eight times.
Another difference for the championship series this year concerns the fields. Choccolocco Park has a regular field with grass and dirt. Jacksonville State’s field is 100 percent turf. The infield areas where there is normally dirt has turf the color of dirt.
There should not be any uniforms covered in dirt, but there could be some embarrassed baserunners who slide past second or third base.
Hartselle has played on turf fields this season. Hartselle assistant coach Jake Miles said it can make a difference.
“You will get true hops and the doubles in the gaps will get you,” Miles said.
Neither Decatur Heritage nor Lindsay Lane has played on turf this season. Several of the players on both teams have played on turf for travel ball teams.
Decatur Heritage practiced Monday on the turf field at Bob Jones in Madison.
“What we really wanted our guys to see was how the ball hops and rolls,” Meek said. “We wanted the pitchers to throw off the turf mound and to practice sliding so we don’t get caught sliding past a base.”
Lindsay Lane practiced Monday at the turf field at James Clemens, also in Madison.
“It’s definitely going to play much faster,” Lindsay Lane coach Charles Morrison said. “Most of our guys have now changed cleats for a better grip.”
