The last two area teams still standing in the state baseball playoffs begin their quarterfinal series Thursday.
In Class 6A, Hartselle (25-12) travels to Oxford (31-6) for a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. at Choccolocco Park. If a third game is needed, it will be played Friday at 5:30 p.m.
In Class 2A, Decatur Heritage (29-5) is hosting Westbrook Christian (23-7) for a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m. If a third game is needed, it will be played Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Normally, the state playoff series are played Friday and Saturday. Starting the quarterfinals and semifinals a day earlier, allows for pitchers to have adequate rest before the state championship series in Montgomery in two weeks.
The Class 2A state championship series begins May 17 and the Class 6A starts May 18.
