The Class 6A semifinal series between Hartselle and Chelsea is on for Thursday at 4 p.m. at Hartselle’s Sparkman Park.
The teams will play a doubleheader Thursday. If a third game is needed, it will be played Friday at 5 p.m.
Hartselle (27-13) advanced to the semifinals with a 2-1 series win over Oxford. Chelsea (29-16) beat Gardendale 2-1 to advance.
The winner of this series plays the winner of Northridge (20-15) at Faith Academy (30-5), which also begins Thursday.
The Class 6A championship series starts May 18 at 4 p.m. with Game 1 at Montgomery’s Paterson Field. The teams play Game 2 at 10 a.m. May 19 at Riverwalk Stadium. If a third game is necessary, it will follow immediately.
Hartselle is looking to return to its first state championship series since 2013 when the Tigers defeated Spanish Fort for the Class 5A championship.
