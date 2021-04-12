The high school playoffs don’t start for Class 1A-6A schools until next week, but there will certainly be a playoff-type atmosphere when Hartselle hosts Cullman on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
It’s the first game in a three-game series that concludes at Cullman with two games on Thursday starting at 5 p.m.
Hartselle and Cullman are both headed to the playoffs. Up for grabs is home field in the first round of the playoffs against the team representing Area 16, which could be Athens, Buckhorn or Hazel Green.
In Class 7A, Austin visits James Clemens on Tuesday and hosts the Jets on Thursday for two games starting at 4:30 p.m. The Black Bears have to win this series to have any chance of making the playoffs.
In Class 5A, Lawrence County is at West Point at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of this series, which continues Thursday with two games in Moulton, will be runner-up to area champion Russellville.
In Class 4A, Priceville can wrap up the Area 13 championship by winning one of the first two games in the series with Saint John Paul II that begins Tuesday in Huntsville at 4:30 p.m. The Bulldogs host the Falcons on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
West Morgan needs one win in its series with Brooks to claim second in 4A, Area 15 behind West Limestone. West Morgan hosts Brooks at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and travels to Brooks for two games on Thursday starting at 4 p.m.
The list of area teams that have already secured a spot in the playoffs includes Decatur Heritage, Falkville, Lindsay Lane, Athens Bible, West Limestone, Elkmont and Ardmore.
