After Athens Bible’s season ended Friday in the state playoffs, Trojans head coach Bill Murrell washed his uniform, neatly folded it and placed it in a bottom drawer.
“I thought to myself that I won’t need that anymore,” Murrell said.
After leading the Athens Bible baseball program for 50 years, Murrell is stepping aside at age 75. He will continue his role as athletic director.
Murrell’s last team finished at 14-12 after losing nine seniors and eight starters from last season.
The final total of career wins sits at 910. That includes a state championship in 2008 with six other trips to the state finals starting in 1980.
"It's time to go," Murrell said.
Murrell has seen a lot of changes in high school baseball over the last five decades. One of the biggest is the playoff format. Each round used to be single elimination. Then it went to double elimination for the finals. Now all five rounds are double elimination.
Another big change is the improved caliber of play. There have always been great pitchers and hitters in the area, but now more teams seem to have great players.
“One of the good things about travel ball is that kids get to play more games every year,” Murrell said. “The more games you play, the more opportunities you have to develop your skills and it carries over to high school.”
Murrell won’t be far away from Athens Bible baseball. His son Brad, an assistant coach since 2006, takes over the program. He took over the third base coaching duties from his dad several years ago.
“Brad was afraid I might get hit by a foul ball,” Murrell said. “He made me stay in the dugout and coach.”
One of the key players from this year’s team that will be returning for next season is Brad’s son Luke Murrell, who just finished a strong eighth grade season.
Instead of a being a proud coach in the dugout, Murrell can be a proud father and grandfather watching from the outside.
***
The playoffs continue this week for Hartselle, Priceville, West Limestone and Lindsay Lane. All four teams are at home.
Hartselle and Lindsay Lane both advanced with sweeps, but Priceville and West Limestone were pushed to the limit.
Priceville and West Limestone both had to rally to win one-run games to advance. Priceville scored in the top of the seventh to win at Cordova, 4-3. West Limestone scored in the bottom of the ninth at home to beat Westminster Christian, 10-9.
“I’ve never been involved in a game like that with so many lead changes and big plays from both teams,” West Limestone coach Ryan Griffin said. “Those types of games are what high school baseball is all about.”
Advancing out of the quarterfinals won’t be easy this week. In Class 6A, No. 2-ranked Hartselle is hosting No. 1 Oxford. In Class 4A, No. 1 Priceville is hosting unranked, but red-hot Saint John Paul II.
Also in 4A, West Limestone, which finished the season unranked, is hosting No. 10 Etowah. Class 2A No. 7 Lindsay Lane is hosting No. 3 Donoho.
