Here is the schedule for area teams in the second round of the state playoffs. The Lindsay Lane series has moved from Thursday to Friday. Each playoff series has two games on the first day with a third game, if needed, to be played the next day.
View today's Print ReplicaLearn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required).
View daily stories
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Two locally owned burger joints closing for assorted reasons
- 2 Hartselle basketball players, 1 from Priceville sign with colleges
- Basketball: Tucker named West Morgan boys coach
- Bridge study to survey wide area for possible locations, but construction at least 3 years away
- Baseball: Super pitching performances lead area teams to second round
- Betty Morgan
- Decatur girls finish second behind powerhouse Mountain Brook
- Sorority party hosted by Hartselle High students ends with 11 arrests
- Controversial apartment complex continues through city approval process
- Priceville cross raising brings strong emotions in community
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Overpass almost complete but no development yet for Sweetwater property (4)
- Editorial: Dadeville shooting an indictment of our state (3)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Alabama Democrats make renewed push for gun safety laws in wake of Dadeville shooting (1)
- Bunge will begin $28.6 million expansion in May to improve unloading and distribution capabilities (1)
- EDITORIAL: No better time to scrap the tax on groceries (1)
- CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments (1)
- PREP ROUNDUP: Austin softball stays perfect in area play (1)
- City to hold public meeting on bridge feasibility study in May (1)
- New Morgan County Jail boss focused on employee retention (1)
- EDITORIAL: Local government transparency under attack (1)
- Danville's Robert Pope played on two state championship teams (1)
- Tornadoes spawned by huge system pulverize homes; 1 dead (1)
- Ambulance board upholds penalties against Decatur Morgan Hospital (1)
- Vroom and bloom: Simpson's Florist truck refurbished after 35 years (1)
- Austin's Gary Spivey found success playing and calling games (1)
- Wheelchair-bound Athens senior inspires others (1)
- Alvin Daily (1)
- Monday's prep roundup: Kerby, Garrison lead Priceville to blowout win (1)
- City would commit $5 million and land to $30 million riverfront development under agreement (1)
- Gary Couey starred for the Cotaco Indians (1)
- Morgan commission to offer incentives for obtaining commercial driver's licenses (1)
- Decatur council poised to borrow $35 million for recreation projects (1)
- Woodmeade Elementary placed on secured status after parent makes threats (1)
- Decatur woman charged with stabbing boyfriend (1)
- Alabama police: 89 shots fired into crowded Sweet 16 party (1)
- Investigator: Hartselle woman used kitchen knives to kill son, stab father (1)
- Conditions of incentive agreement that began Decatur residential growth spurt met (1)
- With bond approval, council to spend $87 million on recreation, Decatur Youth Services (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.