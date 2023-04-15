Last season’s high school baseball season had to be the best ever for area schools.
Three area teams advanced to the state championship finals. Hartselle won the Class 6A state championship. Decatur Heritage in Class 2A and Lindsay Lane in 1A finished as state runner-ups.
So is it possible to repeat last year’s success?
The answer to that question begins to fall in place Friday with the first round of the state playoffs.
Ten area teams are in the playoffs. Six are hosting first-round games. There could be an 11th team playing if West Morgan can win one of two area games today at Haleyville.
Hartselle is back to defend its state championship and looking for the program’s 10th overall under coaching legend William Booth. The Tigers, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, open at home vs. unranked Pinson Valley.
Hartselle won back-to-back state championships in 1990 and 1991 and again in 1999 and 2000.
Decatur Heritage and Lindsay Lane are both home for the first round, but it’s a little different story for both teams representing private schools. The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s competitive balance rule has bumped Decatur Heritage baseball up to Class 3A.
The Eagles, under first-year head coach Jay Mitchell, open at home with Brindlee Mountain. Neither team is ranked. A win in that series could possibly pair Decatur Heritage with powerhouse Piedmont in the second round.
The competitive balance rule bumped Lindsay Lane’s entire sports program up to Class 2A. The Lions, coached by Charles Morrison, are ranked No. 7 in Class 2A and host unranked West End.
The top-ranked team in Morgan County is Priceville coached by Preston Potter. The No. 1 team in Class 4A is hosting unranked North Jackson. The schools met in the first round of the playoffs in 2010 and 2011. Priceville swept North Jackson in 2010. North Jackson returned the favor in 2011.
Also hosting first-round games are Class 6A Athens vs. Parker and Class 1A Athens Bible vs. Hubbertville. The City of Athens will be a hot spot for baseball with Athens, Athens Bible and Lindsay Lane all playing at home.
The list of area teams having to travel are Danville, Ardmore, West Limestone, Elkmont and maybe West Morgan.
