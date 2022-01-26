The high school baseball state finals are moving north from Montgomery to Calhoun County for 2022.
Jacksonville State and the City of Oxford will host the event May 16-21. The move from Montgomery was forced because of a scheduling conflict at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium.
The first game of each of the seven championship series will be played at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park, which opened in 2016. Games two and three, if necessary, will be played at Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium.
The JSU baseball facility opened in 1995 and was renovated in 2019. It features a turf field, a 1,000-seat spectator grandstand with a shade canopy, VIP suites and additional seating inside and outside of the grandstand.
Hartselle competed in the Class 6A state finals last year.
Choccolocco Park hosted the state softball tournament last year and will again be the host this year from May 17-21.
