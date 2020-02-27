Austin
Coach: Tyler Stephenson
Area: Class 7A, Area 8 with Bob Jones, Florence and James Clemens
Preview: The Black Bears could field a starting nine of all seniors for the first time in Stephenson’s six seasons at the helm.
Austin missed out on the playoffs last season, despite going 26-10. Class 7A, Area 8 features some of the best talent in Alabama, with Bob Jones coming into the season with national recognition and several professional and college prospects. Florence and James Clemens each boast collegiate prospects as well.
Senior Parker Nichols returns after posting a 0.80 ERA in 28 innings pitched last season. Nichols issued only four walks while striking out 28 and hit .337 for the Black Bears. Dakota Peebles (INF/P) hit .333 with a homer, two triples and six doubles and Tarik Sykes (OF) hit .368 with two home runs, one triple and four doubles from the leadoff spot. Jackson Breedlove (OF) hit .270 as a junior and will play multiple positions in 2020.
Zac Kennedy (1B/P/C), Matthew Curtis (INF/P), Alex Morgan (utility), John-Allen Blaxton (C), Lawson Barnett, Brayden Hamilton, Jack Wilson and Tucker Montgomery will also be key pieces.
Kennedy (Coastal Alabama), Blaxton (Freed Hardeman) and Breedlove (Mississippi College) have signed to play at the next level. Morgan, Sykes and Peebles could also play collegiately.
Hartselle
Coach: William Booth
Area: Class 6A, Area 14 with Decatur and Cullman
Preview: Booth is starting his 34th season with a young team led by a talented sophomore class. The Tigers are off to a 4-2 start with wins over top programs like Russellville, Bob Jones, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Gadsden City.
Leading the pitching staff are sophomore Elliott Bray, who has committed to Auburn and junior Drew Cartee. The varsity roster has 15 pitchers listed.
“You can’t ever have too much pitching,” Booth said.
Sophomore Brodie Morrow provides the big bat and plays first base. Senior Connor Ord is the catcher with senior DJ Leathers at second, junior Blaze Gillespie at shortstop and senior Clay Burns at third.
Contributions are also expected from Johnny Ellis and William Turner.
“We have a lot of young players working for playing time,” Booth said. “We will spend a lot of time this season trying to determine who is ready to play.”
Decatur
Coach: John Frost
Area: Class 6A, Area 14 with Cullman and Hartselle
Preview: The Red Raiders came within one game of reaching the Class 6A playoffs last year in a tough area that features perennial contenders Cullman and Hartselle.
Seven returning starters will give the Red Raiders valuable depth and experience, led by senior Reed Harbin (3B/1B/RHP) who hit .397 with a homer, triple, five doubles and 14 RBIs in 2019. Harbin also pitched 17 innings, finishing with a 1-0 record and two saves. Turner Stepp (OF/RHP) went 2-1 with six saves in 23 innings. He finished the 2019 season with a 2.40 ERA and 33 strikeouts.
Harrison Marks (OF) batted .333 with one homer, one triple, five doubles and 11 stolen bases and William Burgreen (SS) hit .330 with five doubles, 18 RBIs and 11 stolen bases while starting every game of his freshman season. Lawson Russell (LHP/1B) compiled a 5-2 record with 63 strikeouts in 39 innings of work, including a no-hitter against Sparkman in April.
Russell has signed to pitch at UT-Martin. Stepp, a multi-sport standout, will play football at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Decatur Heritage
Coach: Steve Meek
Area: Class 2A, Area 15 with Hatton and Tanner
Preview: Decatur Heritage has established itself as one of the premier small-school baseball programs in the state, and the 2020 season should do nothing to change that.
The Eagles return numerous key pieces from a 2019 team that went 32-9 and advanced to the Class 2A semifinals, where they fell to Westbrook Christian in two games. Seniors Carter Sample, Baker Wilson, Stratton Orr, Colton Keith, Jordan Parker, Mason Lentz and Cole Garner all contributed to the Eagles’ success. Wim Vandiver, who sat out last season after transferring, is also expected to contribute on the mound and in the outfield.
Juniors Maddux Terry, Houston South, Clay Smith, Drew Schmidt, Ty Tyson and Justin Densmore are expected to take on bigger roles this season, while several sophomores (Tyler Founds, Cole O’Brien, Saxon Sample, Charlie Moores, Tyler Olive, Brayden Kyle, Luke Tuttle, Nash Rippen) could all challenge for playing time or starting positions.
Wilson and Carter Sample have drawn interest from several colleges, but neither has signed. Sample, a multi-sport standout, has received a nomination to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Priceville
Coach: Preston Potter
Area: Class 4A, Area 13 with Danville, St. John Paul II and West Morgan
Preview: Potter’s squad must replace two strong arms from last season’s area championship squad but returns plenty of offensive weapons that could help push the Bulldogs back into the Class 4A playoffs. Priceville finished 19-14 last season, losing a 2-1 series to DAR in the opening round of the playoffs. Junior infielder Dylan Johnson returns after hitting .423 with 26 RBIs, 30 runs scored and 13 stolen bases. Junior catcher Drew Gates caught all but nine innings last season while batting .386 with 22 RBIs and junior shortstop Cole Smith hit .330 with a homer and 29 RBIs. Mason Mann, who is expected to log innings in the infield and on the mound, hit .348 with a homer, nine doubles and 23 RBIs.
Jordan Johnson (3-3, 3.80 ERA) will be one area starter for the Bulldogs. Johnson, Wyatt Hurt, Tate Jones, Johnnie Keahey and Will King will compete for spots in the area rotation. Mann, JJ Vallejo and Dakota Cartee will give the Bulldogs bullpen depth.
West Morgan
Coach: Matt Hutto
Area: Class 4A, Area 13 with Danville, Priceville and St. John Paul II
Preview: The Rebels return eight full-time starters from a 2019 squad that went 19-10 and missed the playoffs.
Ashton Owens (OF/2B) led the Rebels with a .392 batting average, while Garrett Weatherwax (OF) hit .324. Skyler Hutto went 7-1 on the mound during his freshman season with two saves and a 2.14 ERA.
Colby Hutto (2B/SS/RHP) hit .387 from the leadoff spot as a sophomore. He also went 4-1 on the mound with a 1.88 ERA. Matthew Parrish (3B/RHP), Cameron Stephens (DH/OF), Glavine Segars (C/RHP), Kaden Cook (OF/2B/RHP) and pitchers Dylan Owens and Logan Maples will all be counted on to contribute during the 2020 season.
Danville
Coach: Matt Smith
Area: Class 4A, Area 13 with Priceville, St. John Paul II and West Morgan
Preview: Smith takes over a Danville squad that advanced to the Class 4A playoffs in 2019 after posting a 9-11 record in the regular season. The Hawks season ended with a 2-0 sweep at the hands of North Jackson in the opening round.
Seniors Desmond Morrow (SS/P) and Bradley Roof (OF/P), juniors Dylan Parker (OF/P), Landon Garner (1B/P) and Mason Cox (C/P) and sophomore Dylan McCleskey (OF/P) are some of the key players to watch for this season.
Falkville
Coach: Seth Ward
Area: Class 1A, Area 14 with Athens Bible, Lindsay Lane and Saint Bernard
Preview: Seth Ward is the new head baseball coach. He inherits a young team with just two seniors. Bringing the most experience is Braden Burnett, who is a star on the mound.
There are high expectations for three juniors. They are Wyatt Tomlin, Wyatt King and Peyton Sallee. All three can pitch. Tomlin is a corner infielder. King is an outfielder coming off a big sophomore season as a hitter. Sallee is the starting catcher.
Young players to watch for include junior Austin Holmes, sophomore Camden Reid, freshman Caden Burnett and eighth graders Sawyer Reynolds and Dawson Fowler.
Lawrence County
Coach: Ryan Bowerman
Area: Class 5A, Area 14 with Hamilton, Russellville and West Point
Preview: Bowerman enters his third season and will look to build on a 2019 campaign that saw the Red Devils advance into the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Cole Turner, a Jacksonville State commit who compiled a 3.50 ERA in almost 50 innings last season, and Ty Hutto, a multi-sport star who has drawn interest from several JUCO and D1 programs, will lead the Red Devils on the mound. Hutto, who also plays shortstop, hit .301 last season and had a 3.80 ERA in 44 innings from the mound.
Micah Owens, who hit .305 with 17 RBIs and 27 runs scored last season will continue to hit leadoff for the Red Devils while having a larger role in the pitching rotation. Kaden Edwards returns as a versatile pitching and catching option with a solid bat. Garrett Lee (.303 BA, six doubles, 19 RBIs), Ki Pointer (eight doubles, 13 RBIs), Jacob Shelton (three doubles, 10 RBIs) and Gage Terry give the Red Devils experience and depth that will be pivotal if they want to compete with perennial 5A power Russellville.
Hatton
Coach: Zane Crumbley
Area: Class 2A, Area 15 with Decatur Heritage and Tanner
Preview: The Hornets finished 2019 with a 13-20 record and advanced to the Class 2A playoffs where the dropped a 2-1 series to Section in the opening round.
Trey Steadman (P/3B) tossed 35 innings last season, picking up four wins, including a postseason victory. Junior Jaxson Mitchell (OF) hit .347 and returns to lead the offense, while senior outfielder Joseph Crumpton (.285 BA) is expected to be a key contributor.
East Lawrence
Coach: Zach Standridge
Area: Class 3A, Area 14 with Colbert Heights and Phil Campbell
Preview: Standridge enters his third season after leading the Eagles (17-21) to the Class 3A playoffs in 2019.
East Lawrence will rely heavily on young players with little to no varsity experience in an area that features 2019 semifinalist Phil Campbell, which returns most of its team from last season. Six seniors must be replaced, leaving a lot of question marks heading into the season.
Hunter Letson returns after batting .376 in 2019.
Athens
Coach: Chuck Smith
Area: Class 6A, Area 15 with Columbia and Muscle Shoals
Preview: Athens returns good depth and experience from a 2019 squad that went 25-13 and advanced to the Class 6A playoffs before dropping an opening-round series to a strong Hazel Green team.
The Golden Eagles will complete with Columbia and Muscle Shoals for the Area 15 title, with a decisive series against Muscle Shoals during the regular season’s final weekend likely to decide which team will host a first-round playoff series.
Senior catcher Dylan Johnston returns after hitting .303 with 20 hits and 13 RBIs in 2019. Parker Willoughby (OF/P) hit .309 with 22 RBIs, while Josh Simmons (utility) hit .269 with 15 hits and 15 RBIs. Sophomore Tucker Stockman (P/C) hit .315 with 29 RBIs and senior Davis Elliott (2B/P) hit .312 with 13 RBIs.
Tyler Gainer went 4-1 with 42 strikeouts and 10 walks in 30 2/3 innings during his junior season.
Johnson and Willoughby have each signed to play at UAH next year. Senior pitcher Tucker Reed has signed with UT-Martin and Simmons is committed to play at Martin Methodist.
Athens Bible
Coach: Bill Murrell
Area: Class 1A, Area with Falkville, Lindsay Lane and Saint Bernard
Preview: Murrell is starting his 47th season as head coach at ABS. He was an assistant for three years before that. This year’s team is going to be young with eight starters lost and just three seniors and three juniors on the roster. The Trojans will be counting on seven sophomores to step up.
Senior Grey Fortenberry is expected to be the leader on the mound. Another pitcher to watch for is Chris Waddell. Sophomore Connor Abernathy takes over at catcher. Junior Kacen Pierce is a big target at first base at 6-foot-4. Eighth-grader Luke Davis is the shortstop. Sophomores Drake Richter and Cody Graviett will fill in the other infield spots. Junior Seth Leopard, the team’s faster player, will patrol the outfield.
Ardmore
Coach: Andrew Smith
Area: Class 5A, Area 16 with East Limestone, Madison Academy and Madison County
Preview: Ardmore finished 2019 with an 18-9 record but missed out on the Class 5A playoffs after playing in one of the most balanced areas in the state. Senior Hogan Whitt, a Calhoun signee, returns after hitting .407 with four home runs, seven doubles, two triples, 24 RBIs and 38 runs scored, while going 4-1 on the mound during his junior season. Luke Hogan hit .296 with a homer, seven doubles and 16 RBIs last season and will see time in the infield and on the mound this season. Junior Cole Cheatham, a Danville transfer, will be on the front end of the Tigers’ rotation. Both Hogan and Cole have gotten interest from several colleges.
East Limestone
Coach: Bradley Craig
Area: Class 5A, Area 16 with Ardmore, Madison County and Madison Academy
Preview: The Indians were area champions last season and advanced to the second round of the playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Springville. There are five positional starters and eight pitchers, who threw last season returning. The list of returnees includes seniors Jacob Burgess (P/INF), Reis Browning (P/OF), Ben Petty (1B), Weston Phillips (P/OF), Corey Crouch (INF/OF/P) and Ian Massingill (P/1B/3B). Also back is junior catcher Randael Kelley.
Others to watch for are Ty Scott (P/SS), Barrett Brown (P/INF), Jacob Eslick (P/INF), Joseph Thallas (OF/P), Roger Tidwell (C/P/3B) and Connor Phillips (P/OF).
West Limestone
Coach: Ryan Griffin
Area: Class 4A, Area 15 with Elkmont and Brooks
Preview: The Wildcats have six returning starters. The list includes seniors Branson Owens (2B), Clayten Pugh (3B/P) and Dylan Simmons (SS). Also back are juniors Thorne Slaten (OF) and Ryan Britt (1B). Freshman Cooper Phillips led the team in hitting last year as an eighth grader. Freshman Colin Patterson is expected to contribute on the mound.
