Friday saw a bittersweet end to one of the area’s most legendary coaching careers, as Athens Bible School’s Bill Murrell coached his final game as head coach of the Trojans baseball team in a loss to Appalachian in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
The Trojans were swept 2-0 after advancing with a series win over Hubbertville last week.
Over 50 seasons as Athens Bible’s head coach Murrell won more than 900 games, including the 2008 Class 1A state championship. Murrell will stay as athletic director for the school at the end of this year.
In other series involving area teams, Priceville will play a decisive third game Saturday after salvaging a doubleheader split with Cordova on Friday. The Bulldogs won the second game 6-2 after dropping the opener 7-4. Ardmore (5A) also split its series with Sardis and will play game three Saturday.
All playoff series are best three, with two games played Friday and, if necessary, one game Saturday.
West Limestone (4A) and Lindsay Lane (2A) each opened their respective series with wins, while Athens (6A) lost its first game to Cullman. As of The Daily’s print deadline, the second game of each of these series had not been completed. Check decaturdaily.com for more information.
--
Cullman 3, Athens 0: Caiden Dumas, Walker Fleming and Jaylen Malone had one hit each as Athens opened its second-round series with a loss.
Cullman’s Cooper Loftin tossed a complete-game shutout for the Bearcats, striking out four while allowing two walks.
The winner of this series will face the winner of the series between Gardendale and Hazel Green in the quarterfinals next week.
--
Ardmore 6-3, Sardis 3-5: Noah Stafford doubled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Ardmore in game one on Friday.
Skyler Jean had a double and one RBI for the Tigers, while Keaton Johns, Caden Bailes, Cole Calder and Carter Smith added one hit each. Zach Hall pitched all five innings for the win, allowing three earned runs while striking out eight.
Seth Frame went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs as Ardmore dropped the finale, forcing a decisive game three Saturday. Eli Clark had two hits and one RBI for the Tigers, while Stafford and Johns added two hits each.
The winner of this series will meet the winner of the series being played between Russellville and Leeds in next week’s quarterfinal round.
--
Cordova 7-2, Priceville 4-6: Priceville rallied to force a decisive game three Saturday with a win over Cordova in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader.
Robert Munive doubled and drove in four runs to lead the Bulldogs in the finale, while Thomas Kerby added a double. Zack Chaney, Jackson Prickett, Xander Gaines and Ty Parker had one hit each and Kerby pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing two runs on one hit while striking out 10.
Chaney went 3-for-4 with a triple, double and one RBI for Priceville in game one. Parker tripled and drove in one run for the Bulldogs, while Prickett and Kerby added a single and one RBI each. Gaines had one hit.
--
West Limestone 6, Westminster Christian 2: Colin Patterson pitched his second complete game in as many series to lead West Limestone in game one Friday.
The UAB signee worked all seven innings for the Wildcats, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out 10. He issued three walks and threw 63 of 103 pitches for strikes.
Braxton Griffin had two hits, including a home run, and one RBI to lead the West Limestone offense, while Aidan Smith added a pair of hits, including a double, and one RBI. Cooper Phillips and Landon Navas had one hit and one RBI each.
The winner of this series advances to face the winner of Etowah-Corner in next week’s quarterfinal round.
--
Lindsay Lane 10, North Sand Mountain 1: Ray Anderson turned in a dominant performance from the mound for Lindsay Lane in game one on Friday, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out 20 batters.
Alexander Cook doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Lions, while Ben Frasier added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Jackson Carter singled and drove in a run and Lane Jones had one RBI.
The winner of this series plays the winner of Donoho-Fayetteville in the quarterfinals next week.
--
Appalachian 5-16, Athens Bible School 1-2: Grant Ogles drove in a run for Athens Bible in game one. Brayden Suggs, Zach Bath and AJ Bradford had one hit each for the Trojans and Luke McElyea pitched five innings, striking out five.
Bradford and Walker Brand had one RBI each for Athens Bible in the finale. Ben Leopard had two hits, including a double, and Luke Murrell had one double.
