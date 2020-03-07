Decatur Heritage had no problem producing offense against Colbert Heights on Friday. The Eagles won the first game 17-1 and the second game 12-0.
Clay Smith led Decatur Heritage in Game 1 with four RBIs and two hits, including a double.
He wasn’t the only Eagle who was hot at the plate. Maddox Terry had three hits and batted in two runs in Game 1. Tyler Founds and Houston Smith each batted in two runs and had two hits.
Carter Sample then led the Eagles in Game 2 with two hits and two RBIs. South added two hits and an RBI.
Cole O’Brien was the winning pitcher in Game 1, going four innings and tallying eight strikeouts. Mason Lentz won the second game by pitching three innings and giving up three hits.
Parkview (Ga.) 1, Hartselle 0: A run in the bottom of the sixth gave Parkview, the defending Georgia Class 7A champions, the win. Elliott Bray produced Hartselle’s lone hit.
William Turner was strong on the mound despite the loss. He pitched six innings, giving up four hits while striking out seven.
Arab 4, Priceville 2: Arab scored three in the seventh to beat the Bulldogs. Mason Mann led Priceville with a hit and an RBI. Drew Gates had the only other hit for Priceville.
Tate Jones went 4.2 innings for Priceville. He gave up just one hit and struck out four.
West Morgan 11, West Limestone 6: Garrett Weatherwax drove in three runs for the Rebels. He also had two hits. Ashton Owens added two hits, while Daniel Laporte hit a home run.
Laporte earned the win by pitching five innings and giving up three runs.
Lawrence County 15, Hatton 5: Ki Pointer led Lawrence County with four RBIs and two hits. Micah Owens, Kaden Edwards, Garrett Lee and Cole Turner all contributed to the offensive explosion from the Red Devils with two RBIs each.
Kaden Edwards went two innings on the mound with five strikeouts. He only allowed one hit and earned the win.
East Lawrence 21, Cherokee 3: Bradley Hamilton racked up six RBIs to go along with three hits for the Eagles. Braxton Hood added two hits and three RBIs. Austin Lopp had two hits and two RBIs. Zach Terry and Luke Hurst each had two RBIs.
Zac Shelton pitched four innings for East Lawrence, allowing six hits to earn the win.
Clements 16, St. Bernard 6: Brayden Smith led Clements with six RBIs and two hits, including a home run.
Mason Butler, Brayden Smith, Holden Graves and Ian Ezell each had two hits. Graves also had two RBIs. Butler struck out six on the mound, earning the win.
Rogers 5, Elkmont 4: Preston Robinson and Mykell Murrah each had an RBI. Brett Parker had Elkmont’s lone hit
Addison 3, Danville 0: Desmond Morrow and Carson Cox produced Danville’s only hits.
Morrow also pitched six innings and totaled eight strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.