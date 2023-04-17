Aiden Kirby drove in three runs as West Morgan defeated Haleyville 10-3 Saturday and secured a spot in the Class 4A baseball playoffs.
West Morgan will open the playoffs on Friday at Etowah. Gavin Walden had a hit and two RBIs for the Rebels, while Connor Dillard added three hits and one RBI. Cole Wallace pitched five innings for the win, allowing three runs on four hits with seven strikeouts.
Lindsay Lane 12, St. John Paul II 2: Ray Anderson went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for Lindsay Lane. Ben Frasier had a double and two RBIs for the Lions. Anderson worked four innings for the win, allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts.
Decatur Heritage 9, Lauderdale County 5: Bo Mitchell homered twice and drove in three runs to lead Decatur Heritage on Saturday. Harrison Hardy and Connor Sivley had one hit and two RBIs each for the Eagles. Braxton Woodruff pitched six innings for the win.
Elkmont 13, East Lawrence 2: Hunter Fielding went 3-for-5 with three RBIs in a big win for Elkmont on Saturday. Bryson Miller and Curtis Hobbs had two RBIs each for the Red Devils, while Corder Hobbs pitched four innings for the win.
Lawrence County 7-8, Ardmore 6-5: Parker Frost and Levi Sanderson had two hits and two RBIs each for Lawrence County on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. Zane Keenum pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win. Skyler Jean had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Ardmore.
Noah Dutton had two hits and two RBIs to lead Lawrence County in the finale. Frost and Wiley Bowling had one hit and one RBI each for the Red Devils.
Danville 7, Falkville 6: Jackson Randolph had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Danville. Ben Capps had a hit and two RBIs for the Hawks, while Cody Barber added a single and one RBI. Capps pitched one inning of relief for the win.
Dawson Fowler had two hits and one RBI for Falkville.
James Clemens 10-12, Austin 4-2: Ty Eady had two hits, including a double, for Austin in the first game of an area doubleheader.
Mac Etheredge had one hit and one RBI for the Black Bears, while Easton Palmer added one hit. Easton Palmer had three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for Austin in the finale.
Lexington 9, Athens Bible School 1: AJ Bradford had one hit and one RBI for Athens Bible School on Saturday.
Cullman 2, Athens 0: Walker Fleming and Riley Miller had one hit each for Athens on Saturday.
Douglas 8, Brewer 7: Kade George had two hits and two RBIs for Brewer in a tight loss. Justin Brooks and Hunter Knighten had two hits and one RBI each for the Patriots.
Soccer
Priceville boys 7, New Hope 0: Landon Byer scored three goals as Priceville rolled to a big win. Maclain Lawson had two goals and one assist for the Bulldogs, while Watts England added one goal and two assists. Dante Quintero scored one goal and Weston Dutton assisted on one goal.
