Momentum can take a team a long way.
The Austin softball team is a great example.
The season got off to a slow start with two postponed games sandwiched around a loss to Hazel Green.
Then came the Decatur Tournament last Friday and Saturday at Wilson Morgan Park. The Black Bears went 7-0 in the tournament with an 8-4 win in the championship game over area rival James Clemens.
The momentum seems to have carried over to Tuesday night. Austin opened area play with a 5-3 win over Bob Jones in eight innings. Kenley Hilleary’s three-run homer in the top of the eighth broke the 2-2 tie.
“I think we definitely had a lot of confidence coming out of the weekend,” first-year Austin head coach Patrick Malone said.
The Black Bears have shown the ability to score a lot of runs. They scored seven or more runs in each of the games in the Decatur Tournament. Most tournament games are usually limited to four innings because of a time limit.
Two of the ringleaders in the Austin offense are Hilleary and senior Peyton Perkins. In the 8-0 run, Perkins has hit .608 with 14 hits in 23 at bats. That includes two home runs, two triples, three doubles, 17 RBIs and 10 runs.
Hilleary is hitting .380 with eight hits in 21 at bats with two home runs, a triple and double with eight runs scored.
Perkins hits third in the batting order with Hilleary hitting fourth.
Austin softball is skipping the tournament trail this weekend to get ready for three big test next week. The Black Bears host Hartselle on Monday. Then its area games Tuesday at James Clemens and Thursday at home vs. Florence. All three games start at 4:30 p.m.
• Heritage Park in Cullman looks like the hot spot for softball this weekend. Wallace State is hosting a tournament there today and Saturday. Area teams participating are Danville, Athens and Ardmore.
Hartselle is scheduled to play in a tournament in Pelham. Falkville is in the Brooks Invitational.
Teams will be heading to Decatur’s Wilson Morgan Park next weekend for Calhoun’s Lady Warhawks Field of Dreams Invitational. The field includes Decatur, West Morgan, Brewer, Elkmont, East Limestone, West Limestone and Lawrence County.
• Highlights of today’s baseball schedule include Hartselle vs. Parkview out of Lilburn, Ga., in the Perfect Game Showcase in Hoover at 1 p.m., West Limestone at West Morgan at 4:30 p.m. and Arab at Priceville at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday finds Lawrence County hosting a three-team event at Alexander Park with Mars Hill and Madison Academy. It starts at noon.
