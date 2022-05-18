Here are previews of the three state championship series involving area teams. Admission is $12 per day plus a processing fee for digital tickets at GoFan.co. All games will be streamed live at nfhsnetwork.com and televised over the AHSAA TV Network (701 on Spectrum in Decatur).
Class 2A: Decatur Heritage (28-9) vs. G.W. Long (32-8)
Opening game: Today at 4 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Series continues Thursday at 10 a.m. at Jacksonville State.
Teams: This is a battle of top-five teams. G.W. Long finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. Decatur Heritage came in at No. 5. G.W. Long has won 16 state championships since 1989. Decatur Heritage won the 2016 Class 1A state championship and was runner-up in 2017.
Who’s hot for Decatur Heritage: The Eagles are solid with great pitching and hitting. Leading the way on the mound is the trio of seniors Cole O’Brien and Tyler Founds with freshman Bryant Sparkman.
In the playoffs, O’Brien has given up four earned runs in 23 innings with 26 strikeouts. Founds has a 0.58 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 12 innings. Sparkman’s ERA is 0.97 with four wins and 33 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings.
The Decatur Heritage offense is led by catcher Nash Rippen. He’s hitting .400 in the playoffs with 10 hits, including six home runs and two doubles and 14 RBIs. Sparkman is hitting .560 and third baseman Bo Solley is hitting .500 with 13 hits and 13 RBIs.
Final note: Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek is retiring after this week. Since arriving at the school in 2011, Meek has taken eight football teams and 11 baseball teams to the state playoffs.
Class 1A: Lindsay Lane (28-6) vs. Bayshore Christian (27-5)
Opening game: Thursday at 4 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Series continues Friday at 10 a.m. at Jacksonville State.
Teams: This is another battle of top-five teams. Bayshore finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Class 1A. Lindsay Lane was ranked No. 5. Bayshore Christian is located in Fairhope. Last year was the first for Bayshore to compete in the state playoffs and it won the Class 1A state championship. Last year was Lindsay Lane’s first to qualify for the state playoffs.
Who’s hot for Lindsay Lane: The Lions, coached by Charles Morrison, are built on solid pitching and offense. Senior Micah Perkins and junior Ray Anderson are the aces on the mound.
In the playoffs, Perkins is 4-0 with 40 strikeouts in 26 innings. The Huntingdon College signee has allowed five earned runs. Anderson, who is usually the Game 1 starter, is 4-0 with 36 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings. He’s allowed three earned runs.
Perkins is also the team’s leading hitter in the playoffs with a .552 average. Senior catcher Sam Hogue provides the power. In the playoffs he’s hitting .452 with 14 RBIs, two home runs, one triple and two doubles.
Final note: Hogue and Decatur Heritage’s Rippen have both signed with Wallace State in Hanceville and plan to be roommates. Catching may not be the future position for either one, but their hitting certainly indicates both will find a way into the batting order.
Class 6A: Hartselle (37-4) vs. Pelham (18-18-1)
Opening game: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Series continues Friday at 4 p.m. at Jacksonville State.
Teams: Hartselle was ranked No. 1 in Class 6A from start to finish. The Tigers lost one game this season to an in-state team. That was 7A Auburn, which won the state championship last season. Hartselle is seeking the school’s ninth state championship. It would be the first in Class 6A and first since 2013.
Pelham had to make the playoffs just to get its record back to .500. The Panthers knocked off Lee-Montgomery, Saraland, Hueytown and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa to reach the championship round.
Who’s hot for Hartselle: The real question is who is not hot? This is a solid team in all areas and playing at a high level. It’s also loaded with talent. Pitchers Elliott Bray, William Turner and Caleb Pittman have all signed with Auburn. Three more Tigers, sophomore Peyton Steele, junior Coleman Mizell and sophomore Jo Williamson have committed to Alabama.
Bray is 4-0 in the playoffs with 36 strikeouts in 23 innings. He’s given up two earned runs and 11 hits. Turner is 4-0 with 31 strikeouts in 23 innings. He’s given up four earned runs and walked just four batters. Because the Tigers have swept all four series in two games, Pittman has been limited so far to two innings of work in the playoffs.
Bray leads the team in hitting in the playoffs at .714 (15-for-21). Mizell is hitting .538 with four home runs and 15 RBIs. Brodie Morrow is hitting .560 with a home run, two triples and two doubles. Steele is hitting .440 with 11 hits and 11 RBIs on two home runs. Williamson is hitting .429.
Final note: Hartselle coach William Booth is the winningest high school baseball coach in Alabama history with a record of 1,143-497.
