Pitching, pitching, pitching.
That’s always been the magic formula for success in playoff baseball.
It was especially true for area teams in last week’s first-round playoff series. Seven of the eight teams that advanced to the second round were led by stellar pitching performances.
Hartselle’s Jack Smith sits at the top of the list with his perfect game vs. Pinson Valley. The Arkansas signee needed just 80 pitches to retire 21 straight batters without an error or walk.
Jackson had nine strikeouts. He had at least one strikeout in every inning. He had just two innings with two strikeouts. He opened five innings, including the first through the fourth, with a strikeout.
The game seemed to be a calm 21 up and 21 down affair without any dramatic defensive plays needed to keep it going.
“It was really cool to watch all the things fall in place to give us a chance for that game to happen,” Hartselle assistant coach Jake Miles said.
While Jackson’s performance ranks at the top of the list, his nine strikeouts were topped by six area pitchers who had double-digit numbers.
Priceville’s Thomas Kerby struck out 13 in 6 2/3 innings in a 3-2 win over North Jackson. Athens Bible’s Luke Murrell struck out 12 in the 4-1 series clinching victory over Hubbertville.
Priceville had the top tandem pitching performances. JoJo Garrison struck out eight in the 6-2 first game win of the series. That’s a combined 21 between the two Priceville senior pitchers.
“Anytime those two are on the mound we have a pretty good chance of getting a win,” Priceville coach Preston Potter said.
Priceville’s second round opponent was decided Monday when Cordova beat Deshler, 6-3, to advance.
Luke Murrell is the grandson of Athens Bible coach Bill Murrell, who is retiring after this season. There was a poignant moment in the final inning Saturday when the grandfather had to replace the grandson on the mound. Luke is an eighth grader.
The state rule for pitch counts allows an eighth grader to throw only 85 pitches in a game. Luke hit the 85 mark with one out in the final inning.
“Pitch count rules are great, but there were a lot of people wondering what I was doing when I replaced him on the mound,” Bill said.
Four other area pitchers each had 10 strikeouts. Decatur Heritage’s Bryant Sparkman had 10 in five innings in a 13-1 win over West End. Athens’ Raiden Pressnell had 10 in five innings in an 11-1 win over Parker.
Lindsay Lane’s Ray Anderson recorded 10 in six innings in an 11-1 win over West End. West Limestone’s Colin Patterson recorded 10 in seven innings in a 4-1 win over Jacksonville.
West Limestone swept Jacksonville by identical 4-1 scores and used just two pitchers. Patterson’s performance was followed by Landon Navas’ complete game with three strikeouts.
“Definitely didn’t see that happening,” West Limestone coach Ryan Griffin said. “Both guys are seniors and have competed for us all year and really wanted to win so it worked out.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.