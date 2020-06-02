West Morgan baseball player Skyler Hutto doesn’t graduate from high school until 2022, but he already knows where he wants to play college baseball.
Hutto, a right-handed pitcher/shortstop, announced his commitment to Alabama on Monday.
In an abbreviated season this spring due to the shutdown over concerns about COVID-19, Hutto was 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA. He struck out 22 in 11 innings with three walks. He hit .391 with 12 RBIs and 10 runs scored.
During his freshman season in 2019, Hutto went 7-1 with 54 strikeouts in 40 innings and a 2.44 ERA while hitting .356.
