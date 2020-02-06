Thursday
Class 7A, Area 8 girls at Austin: Bob Jones vs. Florence, 6 p.m.; Austin vs. James Clemens, 7:30 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 14 girls at Cullman: Cullman vs. Hartselle, championship, 6 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 15 girls at Athens: Athens vs. Muscle Shoals, championship, 7 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 14 girls at West Point: Hamilton vs. West Point, championship, 7 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 15 girls at Brewer: Brewer vs. Scottsboro, championship, 7 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 16 girls at Madison Academy: Madison Academy vs. East Limestone, championship, 6 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 13 girls at Priceville: Priceville vs. St. John Paul II, championship, 7 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 15 girls at Brooks: Brooks vs. West Limestone, championship, 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 14 boys at Phil Campbell: Phil Campbell vs. Colbert Heights, championship, 7 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 14 girls at Phil Campbell: Phil Campbell vs. East Lawrence, championship, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 16 boys at Tanner: Hatton vs. Sheffield, 6 p.m.; Tanner vs. Colbert County, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 16 girls at Hatton: Hatton vs. Colbert County, 6 p.m.; Tanner vs. Tharptown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 13 boys at Decatur Heritage: Decatur Heritage vs. Meek, championship, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 13 girls at Decatur Heritage: Decatur Heritage vs. Falkville, championship, 6 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 15 boys at Lindsay Lane: Lindsay Lane vs. Athens Bible, 7 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 15 girls at Lindsay Lane: Lindsay Lane vs. Athens Bible, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 7A, Area 8 boys at Austin: Austin vs. Florence, championship, 7:30 p.m.
Class 7A, Area 8 girls at Austin: Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 14 boys at Hartselle: Hartselle vs. Cullman, championship, 6 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 15 boys at Columbia: Columbia vs. Muscle Shoals, championship, 7 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 14 boys at Hamilton: Lawrence County vs. Russellville, championship, 7 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 15 boys at Guntersville: Arab vs. Guntersville, championship, 7 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 13 boys at St. John Paul II: Danville vs. West Morgan, championship, 7 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 15 boys at West Limestone: West Limestone vs. Brooks, championship, 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 16 boys at Lauderdale County: Lauderdale County vs. Westminster Christian, championship, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 16 girls at Lauderdale County: Lauderdale County vs. Lexington, championship, 6 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 16 girls at Hatton: Championship, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Class 5A, Area 16 boys at East Limestone: East Limestone vs. Madison Academy, championship, 6 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 16 boys at Tanner: Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 15 boys at Lindsay Lane: R.A. Hubbard vs. winner of Lindsay Lane vs. Athens Bible, championship, 7 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 15 girls at Lindsay Lane: R.A. Hubbard vs. winner of Lindsay Lane vs. Athens Bible, championship, 5:30 p.m.
