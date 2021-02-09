Here’s the complete list of scores from Monday games along with tonight’s schedule.
Because of COVID, each game is being played on the home court of the highest seeded team. Teams advancing out of the area tournaments must win two sub-regional round games to advance to the regional championship.
Monday's scores
Class 5A, Area 14 girls: Fairview 62, Brewer 28
Class 4A, Area 15 girls: West Limestone 51, West Morgan 37
Class 3A, Area 15 girls: Phil Campbell 64, East Lawrence 18
Class 3A, Area 15 girls: Danville 48, Vinemont 37
Class 2A, Area 13 girls: Falkville 69, Addison 61
Class 2A, Area 14 girls: Hatton 89, Whitesburg Christian 11
Class 2A, Area 14 girls: Tanner 62, Tharptown 46
Class 1A, Area 15 girls: Decatur Heritage 53, Athens Bible 24
Tonight's games
Class 7A, Area 8 girls: Florence at Austin, 6 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 14 girls: Decatur at Hartselle, 6 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 14 boys: Fairview at Brewer, 6 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 16 girls: Ardmore at Mae Jemison, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 16 girls: East Limestone at Lee, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 15 boys: Lawrence County at West Point, 6 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 13 girls: Randolph at Priceville, 6 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 15 boys: West Limestone at West Morgan, 7 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 15 boys: Vinemont at Danville, 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 15 boys: East Lawrence at Phil Campbell, 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 16 girls: Clements at Elkmont, 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 16 boys: Clements at Elkmont, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 14 boys: Tharptown at Hatton, 7 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 14 boys: Tanner at Whitesburg Christian, 7 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 13 boys: Falkville at Cold Springs, 6 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 15 boys: Lindsay Lane at Decatur Heritage, 6 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 15 boys: Oakwood at Athens Bible, 6 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 16 girls: Waterloo at R.A. Hubbard, 5:30 p.m.
