MADISON — Antonio Shoulders and Braden Gross each scored in double figures as the Athens boys opened the 2019-2020 season with a 55-52 win over Class 7A James Clemens on Tuesday.
The win came on just a few days of practice, as more than half of Athens’ roster played into the second round of the Class 6A football playoffs.
Shoulders led the Golden Eagles with 17 points. Gross scored 16, while Keenan Hambrick added nine.
Athens trailed 28-21 at halftime.
The Golden Eagles open their home schedule on Friday against Austin.
Lawrence County boys 71, Priceville 67: Tayi Strickland and Ty Hutto combined to score 45 points for the Red Devils.
Strickland had a team-high 23 points for Lawrence County, while Hutto added 22. Garrett Lee scored 10.
Seth Hood led Priceville with 23 points.
Danville boys 73, East Lawrence 40: KJ Melson poured in a game-high 26 points for the Hawks.
Wren Cole had 19 points and seven assists for Danville, which led 41-21 at halftime.
Peyton Kelly led East Lawrence with 10 points. Isaiah Parham and Coleman Garner had 10 points each.
Priceville girls 58, Lawrence County 43: Abigail Garrison recorded her first career double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for Priceville.
Jenna Walker had 18 points and five assists for the Bulldogs, while Zoey Benson added nine points and four rebounds.
Sadie Thompson had a game-high 22 points for Lawrence County.
Priceville (2-1) plays Brewer today.
