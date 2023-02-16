The numbers three and five are key in basketball.
Three stands for the point value of that big shot from behind the arc.
Five is the number of players each team can have on the court.
The number four is rarely important in basketball, unless you get called for a fourth foul early in the fourth quarter.
Four is big for the eight area teams competing in the Northwest Regional starting today. Each team is four wins away from a state championship.
The formula is simple. Win two during the regional at Wallace State and then win two during the state tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
Here's a look at each team's path to advance beyond the regional.
--
Austin Black Bears
There's no local team that's hotter right now than the Black Bears.
Austin (20-9) has lost just one game since Christmas and is currently on a 12-game winning streak. First-year head coach Desmond Phillips has his team humming with four of their last five games being decided by 17 points or more.
To get to the Final Four, however, the 7A Black Bears will have to go through a gauntlet of Birmingham area schools.
First up is No. 2 Hoover. Get past them and it's likely a matchup with No. 1-ranked Vestavia Hills.
Schedule: Austin boys vs. Hoover, today at 1:30 p.m., winner plays Vestavia Hills vs. Bob Jones winner on Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.
--
Decatur Heritage Eagles
Coach Johnny Jones has led the Decatur Heritage girls (27-5) to the Elite Eight in his first two seasons. This year is the program’s first in Class 2A.
The first task at Wallace will be to advance past No. 5 Sulligent, last year's 2A Northwest representative at state. The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 2 Mars Hill and Holly Pond.
Heritage’s Genie Mcghee averages nearly 15 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Schedule: Decatur Heritage girls vs. Sulligent, Friday, 3 p.m., winner plays Mars Hill vs. Holly Pond winner on Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
--
Tanner Rattlers
The 2A Rattlers turned in one of the top performances of the subregional round when they went on the road and knocked off No. 3 Holly Pond 65-59 in double overtime.
The Tanner boys face Red Bay in the first round at Wallace. The good news for the Rattlers is that Red Bay lives off the 3-pointer. That’s a tough way to thrive at Wallace’s spacious Tom Drake Coliseum.
The winner of that game will face No. 5 Mars Hill or Whitesburg Christian, which beat Tanner in the area championship game.
To get to the Final Four, the Rattlers will need strong performances from star Skylar Townsend, who is averaging 20 points per game on the season.
Schedule: Tanner boys vs. Red Bay, Friday, 4:30 p.m., winner plays Mars Hill vs. Whitesburg Christian winner on Tuesday, 2:15 p.m.
--
West Morgan Rebels
The 4A Rebels have put together their best season yet since head coach Sam Brown came back for a second stint three years ago.
West Morgan (23-5) is led by senior Carson Muse, who's averaging a double-double at 20 points and 10 rebounds a game.
The path to Birmingham won't be easy. First up is a clash with No. 4 Deshler.
The winner of that will then either face No. 7 Haleyville, last year's Northwest Regional winner, or the No. 1-ranked Westminster Christian Wildcats out of Huntsville.
Schedule: West Morgan boys vs. Deshler, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., winner plays Westminster Christian vs. Deshler winner on Wednesday, 2:15 p.m.
--
Priceville Bulldogs
Head coach Terrie Nelson once again has the 4A Bulldogs (19-10) in the regional tournament.
However, as consistent as Nelson's Priceville teams have been for the past several years, the state tournament has always eluded her girls.
To finally break through they'll have to take down No. 10- ranked Saint John Paul II and then the winner of No. 2 Deshler vs. No. 1 Good Hope.
Priceville is 0-4 this season against the two top-ranked teams, but that doesn't mean the Bulldogs should be counted out. In their last two meetings with Deshler and Good Hope, Priceville lost by just four and three points, respectively.
Priceville is led by the Hames sisters, Leslie and Lauren, who are averaging 18 and 13 points per game respectively.
Schedule: Priceville girls vs. Saint John Paul II, Saturday, 3 p.m., winner plays Good Hope vs. Deshler winner on Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.
--
Clements Colts
It's been a spectacular first year for head coach Shane Childress to say the least. The 3A Colts are 23-5 and ranked No. 7 in the state.
To cap off the year with a trip to Birmingham, the Colts will first need to defeat No. 10 Midfield.
A win there would likely set up another rematch with area rival and No. 5-ranked, Lauderdale County. The two teams split regular season meetings and Lauderdale County won the rubber match in the area championship.
Clements is led by Leah Childress, who averages 15 points a game.
Schedule: Clements girls vs. Midfield, Saturday, 9 a.m., winner advances to play Carbon Hill vs. Lauderdale County winner on Wednesday, 4 p.m.
--
Elkmont Red Devils
The 3A Red Devils went on the road Tuesday night and knocked off Colbert County to advance to the regional tournament.
The reward is a matchup with No. 2 Midfield, which has been a powerhouse in both Class 2A and 3A for years.
If Elkmont can survive Midfield, the Red Devils would face either No. 9 Childersburg or Lauderdale County.
Schedule: Elkmont boys vs. Midfield, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., winner advances to play the Childersburg vs. Lauderdale County winner on Wednesday, 5:45 p.m.
--
East Limestone Indians
Class 5A East Limestone is back in the regional tournament. Coach Jessica Thompson’s team is led by Shauna Fletcher (19 ppg, 8 rpg), last year's Daily 1A-4A Player of the Year at Tanner. The Indians must take down No. 4 Pleasant Grove and then the winner of No. 2 Jasper and Madison Academy.
Schedule: East Limestone girls vs. Pleasant Grove, Monday, 9 a.m., winner advances to play the Jasper vs. Madison Academy winner on Wednesday, 4 p.m.
