The quest for 14 area teams to advance to the state tournament begins today with Northwest Regional games at Wallace State.
It starts at 1:30 p.m. with the Austin boys vs. Oak Mountain in Class 7A. That will be followed by Class 3A games with the Elkmont girls vs. Carbon Hill at 3 p.m. and the Clements boys vs. Winfield at 4 p.m.
The breakdown is nine girls teams and five boys teams. Ten teams are playing at Wallace State in Hanceville. Four teams, both the boys and girls from Priceville and Decatur Heritage, are all playing at Jacksonville State on Saturday.
The last time an area basketball team brought home a state championship trophy was the Decatur Heritage boys in 2019. The last girls team to win a state championship was R.A. Hubbard in 2017.
This playoff run for both the R.A. Hubbard girls and boys could be the swan song for the program. There is talk the school could close this year.
The state tournament in Birmingham starts on Feb. 28.
Here’s a breakdown on all the first round games involving area schools. All games are at Wallace State unless otherwise noted.
---
Today
Class 7A: Austin boys (19-11) vs. Oak Mountain (24-5), 1:30 p.m. The Austin Black Bears’ last visit to the regional came in 2020. The opponent is Oak Mountain from Shelby County, which is ranked No. 7 in 7A and is the defending state champions. The Black Bears are led by the scoring trio of Jalen Hill (Sr.), Cam Collins (Jr.) and Eddie Mitchell (Sr.), who combine for 38 points a game. Regional finals are Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
Class 3A: Elkmont girls (22-11) vs. Carbon Hill (15-17), 3 p.m. The Elkmont Red Devils are making their first trip to the regional since 2009. The Carbon Hill Bulldogs were last in the regional in 2018. Elkmont’s offense is sparked by Tylee Thomas (Jr.). Regional finals are Monday at 3 p.m.
Class 3A: Clements boys (21-10) vs. Winfield (28-5), 4:30 p.m. The Clements Colts are making their first trip to the regional since 2011 and their second since 1996. The Colts are led by the area’s stop scorer in guard Dylan Patrick (Sr.), who averages 24 points a game. Regional finals are Monday at 4:45 p.m.
---
Friday
Class 6A: Athens girls (14-15) vs. Mortimer Jordan (26-5), 9 a.m. The season has been a struggle at times for Athens and first-year head coach Capree Tucker. Illnesses forced the program to shut down for a week in January. Guard Jordyn Bailey (Jr.) leads the Athens offense. Mortimer Jordan is the No. 2 team in the state. Regional finals are Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
Class 6A: Hartselle girls (25-6) vs. Hazel Green (31-0), noon. No. 3 Hartselle will be trying to snap No. 1 Hazel Green’s 54-game winning streak. Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks (Sr.) averages 22 points a game. These programs have met in the regional three times in the last five years with Hazel Green winning each game. Regional finals are Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
Class 2A: Tanner girls (22-4) vs. Sulligent (17-2), 3 p.m. From 2013 to 2017, Tanner girls were in the regional finals four times with three trips to state. Tanner’s Shauna Fletcher and Keyera Jeanes combine for 39 points a game. Regional finals are Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Class 2A: Hatton girls (14-11) vs. Addison (22-9), 6 p.m. The Hatton Hornets have been to the regional finals the last two years and advanced to state last year. Hatton guard Kailyn Quails (Jr.) averages 13.7 points a game. Regional finals are Tuesday at 4 p.m.
---
Saturday
Class 5A: Lawrence County girls (17-9) vs. Pleasant Grove (27-6), 9 a.m. The Lawrence County Red Devils got some revenge Monday with a win over East Limestone in a subregional rematch. Point guard Savannah Williams (Jr.) averages 14 points a game. The last trip to the regional for the Lawrence County girls came in 2017. Regional finals are Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Class 4A: Priceville boys (22-7) vs. Handley (14-11), 10:30 a.m., at Jacksonville State: Priceville returns to the regional for the first time since 2017. Coach Gordon Dilbeck is in his first season as head coach. The Bulldogs’ scoring is led by Cole Lindeman (Jr.) and Chris Thomas (Sr.), who combine for 22 points a game. Regional finals are Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.
Class 4A: Priceville girls (22-6) vs. Handley (18-7), noon, at Jacksonville State. The Priceville Bulldogs are making their fifth straight trip to the regionals. The Bulldogs last played in the regional finals in 2014. Priceville’s scoring trio of Lauren Hames (Jr.), Zoey Benson (Jr.) and Leslie Hames (Fr.) averages around 33 points a game. Regional finals are Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
Class 1A: Decatur Heritage girls (19-8) vs. Sumiton Christian (16-7), 6 p.m., at Jacksonville State. Decatur Heritage is making its fourth straight trip to the regional. The Eagles under second-year head coach Johnny Jones are led in scoring by Genie Mcghee (Fr.) and Alex Jackson (Jr.), who combine for an average of 23 points a game. Seniors Elizabeth Wilson and Brantleigh Williams are strong rebounders inside. Regional finals are Tuesday at 2:15 p.m.
Class 1A: Decatur Heritage boys (17-8) vs. Cornerstone (16-15), 7:30 p.m., at Jacksonville State. Decatur Heritage has been to the regional finals six years in a row. Coach Jason Marshall’s team is led by Brayden Kyle (Sr.), who averages a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds a game. This is Cornerstone’s eighth year to have a program. The Eagles have been to the Elite Eight five times and the Final Four twice. Regional finals are Tuesday at 4 p.m.
---
Monday
Class 1A: R. A. Hubbard (16-7) vs. Marion County (21-7), noon. This could be the final season for R.A. Hubbard. The Chiefs will be looking to add a fifth state championship. The last one came in 2017. Marion County is ranked No. 2 in the state. Regional finals are Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Class 1A: R.A. Hubbard boys (16-7) vs. Pickens County (15-9), 1:30 p.m. This is a regional semifinal rematch from last year when Pickens County won 62-61. Coach Chris Lewis’ team is led by Keyondrick “Cookie” Cobb. His free throw was the difference Tuesday night in the 38-37 win over No. 2-ranked Belgreen. Regional finals are Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
