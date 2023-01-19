The girls from Hartselle and Decatur Heritage are both in the state rankings this week for the first time this season.
Hartselle (18-6) and Decatur Heritage (17-5) both come in at No. 10 in Class 6A and Class 2A, respectively, in this week’s rankings from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The only other area girls team to make the rankings is Clements (17-3), which stayed at No. 7 in Class 3A.
Priceville (4A), Hatton (2A) and East Limestone (5A) also received votes.
On the boys side, Athens (14-2) moved up to No. 5 in Class 6A, while Hartselle (10-10), dropped out. West Morgan (14-4) remained at No. 5 in Class 4A.
In Class 2A, Hatton (14-5) moved up two spots to No. 7 and Tanner (14-4) one spot to No. 6, while Decatur Heritage (11-9) dropped two spots to No. 5.
Austin (7A) and Priceville (4A) also received votes.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (24-1)
2. Sparkman (17-7)
3. Bob Jones (23-2)
4. Vestavia Hills (22-2)
5. Hewitt-Trussville (19-6)
6. Davidson (18-4)
7. Foley (18-5)
8. Central-Phenix City (12-8)
9. Chelsea (18-6)
10. Huntsville (14-9)
Others nominated: Daphne (14-10), Prattville (15-3), Thompson (15-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (23-0)
2. Mortimer Jordan (16-6)
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-5)
4. McGill-Toolen (21-5)
5. Carver-Montgomery (18-2)
6. Huffman (20-3)
7. Gadsden City (15-7)
8. Oxford (12-10)
9. Mountain Brook (13-7)
10. Hartselle (18-6)
Others nominated: Blount (16-6), Clay-Chalkville (15-6), Minor (16-6), Parker (16-4), Pell City (18-7), Shades Valley (11-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Guntersville (21-4)
2. Eufaula (17-1)
3. Jasper (21-2)
4. Pleasant Grove (17-4)
5. Ramsay (13-6)
6. Southside-Gadsden (16-5)
7. Wenonah (15-5)
8. Sardis (20-4)
9. Arab (14-7)
10. Marbury (14-3)
Others nominated: Carroll (15-5), Charles Henderson (8-8), East Limestone (14-7), Headland (13-5), Holtville (19-3), Madison Academy (15-8), Scottsboro (13-8), Williamson (11-6).
CLASS 4A
1. Good Hope (24-0)
2. Deshler (19-4)
3. Prattville Christian (19-2)
4. Jackson (20-4)
5. New Hope (14-4)
6. St. John Paul II (17-5)
7. T.R. Miller (10-1)
8. UMS-Wright (21-5)
9. Geneva (19-3)
10. Hale Co. (15-7)
Others nominated: Anniston (13-9), Cherokee Co. (15-5), Dora (16-5), Hamilton (17-4), Montgomery Catholic (17-7), Priceville (12-6), Rogers (14-9).
CLASS 3A
1. Trinity (19-2)
2. Susan Moore (18-3)
3. Plainview (19-3)
4. Southside-Selma (15-3)
5. St. James (16-6)
6. Lauderdale Co. (13-8)
7. Clements (17-3)
8. Ohatchee (17-3)
9. Sylvania (14-5)
10. Childersburg (14-4)
Others nominated: Glencoe (14-6), Midfield (9-10), Pike Co. (13-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Cold Springs (20-1)
2. Mars Hill Bible (14-3)
3. Sulligent (19-1)
4. Lanett (10-2)
5. Ider (15-7)
6. Luverne (21-0)
7. Geneva Co. (17-4)
8. Pisgah (11-5)
9. Francis Marion (18-1)
10. Decatur Heritage (17-5)
Others nominated: Abbeville (14-6), Collinsville (9-6), Cottonwood (10-5), G.W. Long (15-5), Hatton (14-5), J.U. Blacksher (14-3), Lexington (13-7), North Sand Mountain (16-7), Ranburne (17-5), Sand Rock (12-10), Samson (13-5), Washington Co. (14-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Spring Garden (23-0)
2. Skyline (18-4)
3. Marion Co. (10-11)
4. Loachapoka (13-9)
5. A.L. Johnson (15-4)
6. University Charter (12-3)
7. Brilliant (14-6)
8. Elba (14-5)
9. Addison (15-8)
10. Cedar Bluff (11-7)
Others nominated: Belgreen (15-7), Red Level (8-3), Woodville (15-8).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (22-2)
2. Vestavia Hills (18-4)
3. Baker (17-5)
4. Spain Park (19-3)
5. Huntsville (16-7)
6. Fairhope (22-1)
7. Grissom (19-6)
8. Sparkman (18-6)
9. Tuscaloosa Co. (20-3)
10. Jeff Davis (21-4)
Others nominated: Auburn (19-2), Austin (12-9), Chelsea (14-9), Dothan (18-3), Enterprise (9-7), Hewitt-Trussville (16-8), Mary Montgomery (11-6), Oak Mountain (17-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Pinson Valley (19-0)
2. Mountain Brook (15-6)
3. McGill-Toolen (18-6)
4. Buckhorn (15-7)
5. Athens (14-2)
6. Homewood (15-9)
7. Muscle Shoals (14-4)
8. Cullman (18-4)
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-6)
10. Huffman (15-8)
Others nominated: Blount (15-6), Central-Tuscaloosa (12-10), Clay-Chalkville (11-10), Hartselle (10-10), Helena (15-8), McAdory (13-9), Northridge (13-11), Paul Bryant (14-8), Pelham (15-7), Pike Road (15-7), Sidney Lanier (13-8), Wetumpka (13-6).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (15-6)
2. Wenonah (14-8)
3. Fairfield (18-7)
4. Scottsboro (15-7)
5. Guntersville (16-5)
6. John Carroll (16-4)
7. Charles Henderson (13-5)
8. Valley (19-0)
9. Jasper (14-5)
10. Carroll-Ozark (18-5)
Others nominated: Alexandria (11-7), Brewbaker Tech (8-11), Douglas (18-4), Faith-Mobile (13-9), Headland (17-6), LeFlore (14-5), St. Paul's (13-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Westminster-Huntsville (19-3)
2. Jacksonville (16-4)
3. Anniston (13-7)
4. Good Hope (17-6)
5. West Morgan (14-5)
6. Deshler (17-3)
7. Haleyville (11-11)
8. New Hope (14-5)
9. Cordova (14-5)
10. Montevallo (14-6)
Others nominated: Bibb Co. (10-8), Catholic-Montgomery (10-5), Cherokee Co. (9-8), Corner (16-5), DAR (16-6), Escambia Co. (12-6), Hanceville (17-5), Handley (11-6), Holt (13-8), Jackson (19-3), Prattville Christian (11-10), Priceville (9-8), UMS-Wright (14-10), Wilcox Central (9-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (19-4)
2. Cottage Hill (17-2)
3. Midfield (14-5)
4. Houston Academy (21-2)
5. Sumter Central (14-4)
6. Piedmont (15-3)
7. Hokes Bluff (15-4)
8. Lauderdale Co. (15-6)
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-3)
10. Carbon Hill (17-5)
Others nominated: Geraldine (13-8), Montgomery Academy (10-8), Opp (10-7), St. James (8-5), Trinity (14-6), Westbrook Christian (15-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Mars Hill Bible (15-5)
2. Holly Pond (19-4)
3. Barbour Co. (13-3)
4. North Sand Mountain (17-4)
5. Decatur Heritage (11-9)
6. Tanner (14-4)
7. Hatton (15-4)
8. Ariton (13-4)
9. Sulligent (16-5)
10. Aliceville (14-0)
Others nominated: Abbeville (13-7), Collinsville (11-9), Fyffe (12-10), Red Bay (15-5), Sand Rock (14-7), Tuscaloosa Academy (12-6), Vincent (14-4), Whitesburg Christian (15-6).
CLASS 1A
1. Covenant Christian (17-3)
2. Autaugaville (10-6)
3. Oakwood Academy (13-5)
4. Brantley (12-2)
5. Spring Garden (12-6)
6. Georgiana (10-6)
7. Red Level (11-3)
8. Skyline (16-6)
9. Florala (13-5)
10. Cedar Bluff (11-7)
Others nominated: Calhoun (7-12), Donoho (11-8), Faith-Anniston (15-7), Leroy (7-4), McIntosh (12-6), Meek (15-7).
