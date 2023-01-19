The Decatur Red Raiders and Hartselle Tigers meet Friday for the second time this season, and the stakes are high.
For most of this season it seemed like the Class 6A, Area 14 championship would come down to Cullman, the defending 6A state champs, and Hartselle.
That all changed Friday when Decatur pulled off one of its biggest wins in recent memory by upsetting the No. 2-ranked Bearcats, 50-47.
"Defending state champions, No. 2-ranked team in 6A. Nobody expected us to be here except us," said Decatur head coach Kori Walker.
Three Decatur seniors combined for 49 of the points. Jayden Brown (17), Isaiah Slaughter (16) and Ellis Dickman (16) led the Red Raiders to perhaps the program's biggest win in Walker’s three seasons at Decatur.
Now the area is up for the taking. Cullman, Decatur and Hartselle all have a chance to host the area tournament.
In a three-team area, finishing the season on top and hosting the area tournament also means an automatic ride into the sub-regional round.
"We've just wanted a fighting chance. Now our area is wide open," said Walker.
Not much has changed for Hartselle. The Tigers' contest with Decatur is still just as big as it always is in any sport the rivals compete.
"It's still win out and we host the area tournament," said Hartselle head coach Faron Key. "It's the next game up and we have to figure out how to pull out a win."
Both Decatur and Cullman can also win out and host the area tournament.
The season has been full of ups and downs for the Tigers who come into the contest 10-10. Playing one of the toughest schedules in the state, Hartselle has endured some close losses to top 10 teams.
"I think four out of the last five teams we've played have been ranked in the top 10," Key said. "But that's something we talked to our guys about before the season. We knew we would take some losses, but it's all about being prepared for that final stretch of the season."
Hartselle is led by senior Ryan Dunn who averages 13.6 points a game. Kiah Key averages 12.6 and Kohl Key is scoring 10 points a game.
Playing a tough schedule paid off for Hartselle the last time these two teams met, which was Jan. 10. Decatur led nearly the entire game, but the Tigers put together a late comeback to steal the win, 54-45.
"Anytime you have a game where things aren't going well, but you find a way to win, it's encouraging," Faron Key said. "A lot of teams don't want to fight, if things don't go well, but we have several guys that played well that game."
The Red Raiders also took lessons from that game and it helped them in their upset of Cullman.
"The last few weeks we've been trying to work on the rough edges," Walker said. "We've struggled to close out games this year. We've lost five games by a total of 10 points. We finally flipped the script."
After Friday’s game, both teams have one more area contest with Cullman. Decatur goes to Cullman next Tuesday. Hartselle hosts Cullman on the following Friday.
