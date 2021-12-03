After restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic limited attendance to last year, second-year Decatur boys basketball coach Kori Walker will get his first chance to witness the full atmosphere of the Decatur-Austin rivalry.
Decatur visits Austin tonight with the girls game scheduled to start at 6 p.m. followed by the boys.
"This is going to be something new for me to have a full capacity gym (in this rivalry)," Walker said. "My adrenaline is going to be pumping. I know our guys are going to be amped up for this game and me, not being from Decatur, it's something that's growing on me."
The Gadsden native said although the two home-and-home meetings last season were played in front of smaller crowds, he still felt the intensity from the fans in attendance.
"The energy was so high for both games home and away," Walker described.
Third-year Austin boys coach Major Deacon has already been observing the buzz toward the schools' first meeting in basketball for this season.
"A lot of people in town have been asking about it," Deacon said. "All the kids are excited about it and I know (the Decatur players) are too. I know they got two big wins this week and they're looking to add a third."
The Red Raiders (5-3) beat visiting Brewer, 85-45, on Monday and won at Athens, 49-43, on Tuesday.
Austin (4-4) enters the matchup following a 58-57 home loss to defending Class 6A champion and undefeated Mountain Brook on Tuesday.
"I think our guys have played really well to start the year," Deacon said. "We've played some quality competition."
Austin is led by seniors Jalen Orr and Eddie Mitchell and younger contributors such as junior Cam Collins and sophomore Isaiah Fuller.
Orr's well-rounded impact has stood out in the early-season games.
"Jalen Orr has been tremendous for us," Deacon said.
In addition to scoring 16.5 points per game, making 36% of his 3-pointers and dishing four assists per contest through eight games, Orr leads the team in blocks (1.5 per game) and steals (three per game).
Stephen Mayfield and Chandler Brown have provided senior leadership for a Decatur team light on varsity experience. Mayfield is one of three players averaging double figures in scoring (10 per game after Brewer) along with juniors Isaiah Slaughter (11 per game) and Ellis Dickman (10.5).
Walker expected gradual improvement as many of his players adjust to increased roles, but he has been impressed with how quickly they have jelled on the court.
"I thought it would be a bigger learning curve," Walker said. "They have progressed at a faster pace than I expected. They're sponges. They come in each day ready to learn."
Austin swept both meetings last season, winning 76-64 at Decatur and 81-77 in overtime at home.
"At Austin we were playing really well three-fourths of the game," Walker said. "We let that one slip away from us."
As is the case with Walker and Deacon, second-year Decatur girls coach Justin Moore is in the early stages of experiencing the sports history between the two schools. He also has learned quickly how seriously each fan base takes these games.
"It's like the Iron Bowl," Moore said. "The kids talk about it year round. How you perform in that game can kind of leave a lasting impression on your kids and your team and the city. It's a pretty fun rivalry."
Decatur enters Friday's game at 5-3 following a 46-42 home win over Brewer on Monday and a 54-31 loss at Athens on Tuesday.
"I thought we would be better than last year but I didn't really know how that would translate into wins and losses," Moore said. "We've got a pretty tough schedule so we can be better and make strides and maybe record wise still not reflect that."
Moore pointed to senior Jaden Stover and sophomore Alasia Taylor as catalysts for the Red Raiders potential success.
"Jaden Stover has been a pretty consistent performer for us," Moore said. "She brings a little bit of energy and a little bit of toughness for everybody. Alasia Taylor, she's our point guard. As Alasia goes in the game we go."
Decatur fell to the Black Bears 45-27 at home and 66-33 at Austin in last season's meetings. First-year Austin coach Adonnaca Burton, previously a Black Bears assistant since 2015, wants to keep that trend going.
"As a coach since I've been at Austin I've never lost to Decatur High," Burton said.
Burton took over the lead coaching role following 16-year Black Bear coach Bruce Hamilton's departure to coach in Tennessee. Austin is 1-7 as the team integrates seven new players to the varsity squad.
"It would be a great win for us, an exciting win for us," Burton said. "And it's something that we will need as well since we have started off a little rough."
Burton said seniors Tykera McDonald and Katie Davis have provided leadership.
"(McDonald) has improved tremendously over the summer," Burton said of the team's captain. "She's definitely stepped up."
Junior Lauryn Birt and freshman Elyse Davis were younger players who Burton said have stepped up.
