Boys
Player;Games;total points;average
Dylan Patrick, Clements;26;603;23.2
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage;20;429;21.5
Skylar Townsend, Tanner;20;372;18.6
Kohl Randolph, Danville;27;471;17.4
Kahne Little, Hatton;23;372;16.2
Walker Brand, Athens Bible;08;323;16.2
Colin Patterson, West Limestone;26;404;15.5
Carson Muse, West Morgan;23;328;14.3
Isaiah Slaughter, Decatur;22;308;14.0
Jalen Orr, Austin;26;361;13.9
Brayden Suggs, Athens Bible;19;260;13.7
Avery Miller, Falkville;28;373;13.3
Luke Ward, Hartselle;28;366;13.1
Mykell Murrah, Elkmont;23;301;13.1
Tamerion Watkins, Brewer;21;272;13.0
Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard;7;91;13.0
Kiah Key, Hartselle;28;364;13.0
Isiah Hubbard, East Lawrence;23;292;12.7
Cole Lindeman, Priceville;25;313;12.5
Cam Collins, Austin;26;342;12.1
Eddie Mitchell, Austin;26;314;12.1
Peyton Kelly, East Lawrence;15;175;11.6
Witten Morgan, Danville;25;275;11.0
Dyllan Ward, West Morgan;24;263;11.0
Luke Davis, Athens Bible;21;231;11.0
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence;20;213;10.7
Jordan Davis, Decatur Heritage;10;105;10.5
Dawson Norwood, Falkville;26;272;10.5
Chris Thomas, Priceville;25;260;10.4
Maddox Dorning, Ardmore;24;246;10.2
Ellis Dickman, Decatur;22;224;10.2
Trey Kellogg, R.A. Hubbard;9;91;10.1
Justice Casteel, Ardmore;23;232;10.0
Connor Abernathy, Athens Bible;21;208;9.9
Briley Kerby, Hatton;21;201;9.6
Ryan Dunn, Hartselle;27;258;9.6
Jayden Brown, Decatur;22;205;9.3
Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage;20;185;9.3
Ben Frasier, Lindsay Lane;20;181;9.1
Easton Smith, West Limestone;24;216;9.0
---
Girls
Player;Games;total points;average
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle;26;585;22.5
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner;21;451;21.5
Lindsey Murr, Lindsay Lane;22;474;21.5
Keyera Jeanes, Tanner;22;401;18.2
Carlie Belle Winter, West Limestone;26;456;17.5
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville;23;360;15.7
Katelyn Cooper, R.A. Hubbard;14;217;15.5
Kailyn Quails, Hatton;13;200;15.4
Hope West, Brewer;23;355;15.4
Taylor Farrar, East Limestone;24;363;14.2
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County;15;212;14.1
Molly Chumbley, Athens Bible;22;289;13.1
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage;19;250;13.1
Brooke Blakely, Athens Bible;22;280;12.7
Lauren Hames, Priceville;22;277;12.6
Jenny Trent, Clements;25;312;12.5
Jordyn Bailey, Athens;17;204;12.0
Taylor Farrar, Clements;25;291;11.6
Alex Jackson, Decatur Heritage;20;207;10.4
Lillie McGregor, Hatton;14;146;10.4
Tylee Thomas, Elkmont;29;309;10.4
Zoey Benson, Priceville;22;228;10.3
Riley Carwile, East Limestone;11;109;10.2
Kamey Kennemer, West Limestone;25;246;9.8
Aubrey Oliver, Tanner;22;212;9.6
Whitley Chapman, Decatur;18;172;9.6
Alyssa Brooks, Danville;22;210;9.5
Leslie Hames, Priceville;23;210;9.1
Jayden Stover, Decatur;14;109;9.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.