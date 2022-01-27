---
Boys
Player;Games;total points;average
Dylan Patrick, Clements;23;511;22.2
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage;17;368;21.6
Kahne Little, Hatton;19;358;18.8
Skylar Townsend, Tanner;20;372;18.6
Kohl Randolph, Danville;24;409;17.0
Walker Brand, Athens Bible;18;289;16.1
Colin Patterson, West Limestone;24;372;15.5
Carson Muse, West Morgan;20;287;14.4
Brayden Suggs, Athens Bible;17;241;14.2
Isaiah Slaughter, Decatur;22;308;14.0
Jalen Orr, Austin;23;322;14.0
Cole Lindeman, Priceville;21;290;13.8
Avery Miller, Falkville;26;357;13.7
Luke Ward, Hartselle;26;351;13.5
Mykell Murrah, Elkmont;23;301;13.1
Tamerion Watkins, Brewer;20;262;13.1
Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard;7;91;13.0
Kiah Key, Hartselle;264;335;12.9
Cam Collins, Austin;23;295;12.8
Isiah Hubbard, East Lawrence;20;244;12.2
Eddie Mitchell, Austin;23;275;12.0
Peyton Kelly, East Lawrence;12;136;11.3
Witten Morgan, Danville;22;246;11.1
Dyllan Ward, West Morgan;21;226;10.8
Luke Davis, Athens Bible;19;203;10.7
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence;17;183;10.7
Maddox Dorning, Ardmore;22;231;10.5
Justice Casteel, Ardmore;21;217;10.3
Ellis Dickman, Decatur;22;224;10.2
Chris Thomas, Priceville;21;212;10.1
Trey Kellogg, R.A. Hubbard;9;91;10.1
Connor Abernathy, Athens Bible;19;190;10.0
Jordan Davis, Decatur Heritage;7;70;10.0
Briley Kerby, Hatton;19;187;9.8
Dawson Norwood, Falkville;25;240;9.6
Ryan Dunn, Hartselle;25;232;9.3
Jayden Brown, Decatur;22;205;9.3
Ben Frasier, Lindsay Lane;20;181;9.1
---
Girls
Player;Games;total points;average
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle;24;540;22.5
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner;18;378;21.0
Lindsey Murr, Lindsay Lane;19;395;20.8
Keyera Jeanes, Tanner;19;351;18.5
Carlie Belle Winter, West Limestone;24;427;17.8
Kailyn Quails, Hatton;13;200;15.4
Hope West, Brewer;22;335;15.2
Katelyn Cooper, R.A. Hubbard;13;198;15.2
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville;20;295;14.8
Taylor Farrar, East Limestone;21;309;14.4
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County;15;212;14.1
Molly Chumbley, Athens Bible;20;270;13.5
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage;17;216;12.7
Jenny Trent, Clements;23;291;12.7
Lauren Hames, Priceville;20;247;12.4
Brooke Blakely, Athens Bible;20;241;12.1
Jordyn Bailey, Athens;17;204;12.0
Taylor Farrar, Clements;24;285;11.9
Alex Jackson, Decatur Heritage;18;197;10.9
Lillie McGregor, Hatton;14;146;10.4
Tylee Thomas, Elkmont;27;274;10.1
Kamey Kennemer, West Limestone;23;226;9.8
Riley Carwile, East Limestone;6;59;9.8
Aubrey Oliver, Tanner;19;183;9.6
Whitley Chapman, Decatur;18;172;9.6
Alyssa Brooks, Danville;20;191;9.6
Leslie Hames, Priceville;21;194;9.2
Jayden Stover, Decatur;14;109;9.1
Zoey Benson, Priceville;20;180;9.0
