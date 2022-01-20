---
Boys
Player;Games;total points;average
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage;13;301;23.2
Dylan Patrick, Clements;21;470;22.4
Skylar Townsend, Tanner;17;311;18.3
Walker Brand, Athens Bible;15;250;16.7
Kohl Randolph, Danville;19;318;16.7
Kahne Little, Hatton;15;244;16.3
Colin Patterson, West Limestone;21;319;15.2
Brayden Suggs, Athens Bible;13;209;14.9
Cole Lindeman, Priceville;19;276;14.5
Carson Muse, West Morgan;19;276;14.5
Isaiah Slaughter, Decatur;22;308;14.0
Jalen Orr, Austin;21;288;13.7
Avery Miller, Falkville;24;318;13.3
Kiah Key, Hartselle;24;300;13.0
Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard;7;91;13.0
Cam Collins, Austin;21;271;12.9
Tamerion Watkins, Brewer;19;244;12.8
Luke Ward, Hartselle;24;300;12.5
Isiah Hubbard, East Lawrence;18;217;12.0
Eddie Mitchell, Austin;21;244;11.6
Peyton Kelly, East Lawrence;10;114;11.4
Maddox Dorning, Ardmore;18;205;11.4
Witten Morgan, Danville;19;214;11.2
Dyllan Ward, West Morgan;20;220;11.0
Luke Davis, Athens Bible;16;173;10.8
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence;16;173;10.8
Ellis Dickman, Decatur;22;224;10.2
Chris Thomas, Priceville;19;191;10.1
Trey Kellogg, R.A. Hubbard;9;91;10.1
Dawson Norwood, Falkville;22;220;10.0
Briley Kerby, Hatton;13;129;9.9
Justice Casteel, Ardmore;17;166;9.7
Ben Frasier, Lindsay Lane;16;153;9.6
Ryan Dunn, Hartselle;23;214;9.4
Jayden Brown, Decatur;22;205;9.3
---
Girls
Player;Games;total points;average
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle;23;531;23.1
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner;17;356;20.9
Lindsey Murr, Lindsay Lane;15;311;20.7
Keyera Jeanes, Tanner;18;238;18.8
Carlie Belle Winter, West Limestone;21;373;17.8
Kailyn Quails, Hatton;13;200;15.4
Hope West, Brewer;21;316;15.1
Katelyn Cooper, R.A. Hubbard;10;151;15.1
Taylor Farrar, East Limestone;19;282;14.8
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville;18;262;14.6
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County;15;212;14.1
Lauren Hames, Priceville;14;192;13.7
Molly Chumbley, Athens Bible;17;231;13.6
Brooke Blakely, Athens Bible;17;226;13.3
Genie Mcghee, Decatur Heritage;14;178;12.7
Jenny Trent, Clements;22;279;12.7
Jordyn Bailey, Athens;17;204;12.0
Taylor Farrar, Clements;23;273;11.9
Tylee Thomas, Elkmont;22;233;10.6
Kamey Kennemer, West Limestone;20;211;10.6
Alex Jackson, Decatur Heritage;15;168;10.5
Lillie McGregor, Hatton;14;146;10.4
Aubrey Oliver, Tanner;18;175;9.7
Whitley Chapman, Decatur;18;172;9.6
Eva Armstead, R.A. Hubbard;10;95;9.5
Alyssa Brooks, Danville;19;179;9.4
Bryn Wallace, Ardmore;19;173;9.1
Jayden Stover, Decatur;14;109;9.1
